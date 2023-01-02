Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Rose Bowl win

There have been easy report cards to make this year in what turned into an impressive year for the Nittany Lions but this was easily the most complete performance this team had all year.

James Franklin and his staff pulled out all the tricks in their book while having a game plan that was designed to be consistent on offense and to bend but not break on defense.

This is your final Penn State football report card of the 2022 season.

Quarterback

Grade: A+

Sean Clifford played the game of his life and is going out as tied for the winningest quarterback in school history. He made a ton of big throws that he hadn’t made all year. So much so that the Utah defense couldn’t stack the box against the Penn State running game which ended up making the difference. Congrats on a perfect game and an amazing career Sean Clifford.

Running Backs

Grade: A+

Nick Singleton announced himself to the world this game with 120 yards rushing on just seven carries. Breaking off an 80+ yard touchdown run doesn’t hurt that number but that isn’t the complete picture. Singleton and Kaytron Allen made key conversions on third down on the ground or through the air all game in what was a dominant performance.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: B-

Despite Parker Washington being out due to injury and the NFL draft, the receivers for Penn State made big plays when they needed to. Namely Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith , they both stepped up making big catches with Tinsley finding the endzone.

Defense

Grade: A

Penn State fans, I hope you realize what we have in Manny Diaz. He won’t be in State College for long and to be honest the team is lucky he didn’t get a head coaching job this Winter. They played such aggressive defense all game and it paid off forcing turnovers and creating constant pressure in the backfield.

