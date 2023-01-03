ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Penn State fans are smelling the roses after watching the Nittany Lions break in 2023 with a victory in the Rose Bowl. For the second time in school history, Penn State won the Rose Bowl, and they did so in impressive fashion against the Pac-12 champions from Utah. It was a win that was highlighted by Sean Clifford getting an emotional sendoff as he came off the field for the final time in a Penn State uniform and perhaps set the tone looking ahead to the 2023 season.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl.

History was made!

https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610077460783300608

MORE history was made!

https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610077928708280321

Shower the coach in roses!

https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610090515260923904

Sean Clifford's curtain call

https://twitter.com/gobdelencuentro/status/1610096593801207808

You have earned this moment, Sean Clifford

https://twitter.com/davidubben/status/1610084359305936898

This is the Sean Clifford legacy

https://twitter.com/joe_harre/status/1610096070306205696

Emotions were flowing for Sean Clifford

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1610084811934400512

Raise the trophy, raise the trophy.

https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610096364708573184

One final walk to the locker room

https://twitter.com/nittanyrich/status/1610094418144694275

James Franklin now has three NY6 bowl championships under his belt

https://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1610094004254695426

Penn State establishing itself on the national scene?

https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1610087048278605825

How it started vs. how it's going for Sean Clifford

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1610096432631148548

