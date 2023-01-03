ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted Ocala attorney dies

Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando-area man threatened mass shooting at FSU targeting LGBTQ community, FBI alleges

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man from Central Florida is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it received information on Dec. 16, 2021, that an "imminent threat to life" had been posted days earlier to the instant messaging/social media internet platform Discord, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mynews13.com

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy