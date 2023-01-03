Read full article on original website
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
fox35orlando.com
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
WESH
Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
fox35orlando.com
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
DELAND, Fla. - Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end. According to Chris Graham, with...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely. The businesses will have to close at midnight, or 2 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Orlando-area man threatened mass shooting at FSU targeting LGBTQ community, FBI alleges
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man from Central Florida is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it received information on Dec. 16, 2021, that an "imminent threat to life" had been posted days earlier to the instant messaging/social media internet platform Discord, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
