Cincinnati, OH

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses after suffering cardiac arrest, game postponed

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI, O.H. (WROC) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field by an ambulance after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals. He received CPR while on the field. The game was postponed, and there has not been an update as to the game’s status.

The Bills released a statement saying that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field. The team released an update on his condition in a tweet Tuesday afternoon , saying that Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The play occurred midway through the first quarter. Hamlin made a tackle on Tee Higgins, who lowered his shoulder to brace for the hit and appeared to hit Hamlin in the facemask area. It was a clean hit.

Hamlin was able to stand up, but then immediately collapsed.

Players kneel after Hamlin’s collapse. (Thad Brown / News 8 WROC)

Trainers from both teams immediately rushed to the field to attend to him. Hamlin received CPR on the field for at least nine minutes.

Hamlin was taken off the field via a stretcher and left in an ambulance. His mother, who was in attendance at the game, rode with him to UC Medical Center.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, and the games officials talked for several minutes before the game was temporarily suspended.

The game was officially suspended at 10:03 p.m., over an hour after the injury occurred.

The NFL released a statement, saying in part —

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

(Thad Brown / News 8 WROC)

The NFL Players Associated tweeted a statement saying “the NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being.”

Additionally, the Cincinnati Bengals released a statement, saying they are sending their thought and prayers to Hamlin and his family, saying in part:

“As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”

The NFL held a conference call where Dawn Aponte, the NFL Chiefs Football Administrative Officer, Jeff Miller, NFL executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs, and Policy, and Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President, Football Operations spoke about the incident.

On the call, Vincent said that the Bills are returning to Buffalo, but some players are choosing to remain in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after the incident. (Thad Brown / News 8 WROC)

The NFL is currently not considering options for how to proceed with the game moving forward until more is known about Hamlin’s situation.

A GoFundMe for a 2020 toy drive run by Hamlin and his charity has raised over $4.5 million.

The Bengals led the Bills 7-3 at the time of the injury.

Photos: Bills, Bengals react to Hamlin’s injury

Hamlin family statement

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, The Hamlin family.

Full Statement from Bengals coach Mike Brown

First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

