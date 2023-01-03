ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police

 2 days ago

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said.

She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition.

Police took a 21-year-old person of interest into custody. He was holding a baseball bat when officers arrived, according to authorities. Officials have not yet filed any charges against the man.

Police said that the man and woman live together, but were still working to determine the exact nature of their relationship.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ChildOfGod
2d ago

I don't understand they arrested the man because he was holding a bat, and the man said they were working in their relationship, but no charges are bought up on this. what's wrong with this situation 😕 hu.m,, 🤔 💭 thinking ....

