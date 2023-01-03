Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said.

She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition.

Police took a 21-year-old person of interest into custody. He was holding a baseball bat when officers arrived, according to authorities. Officials have not yet filed any charges against the man.

Police said that the man and woman live together, but were still working to determine the exact nature of their relationship.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.