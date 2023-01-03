Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash
Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
local21news.com
Police pursuit, crash closes part of I-81 NB in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say part of I-81 Northbound in Cumberland County is closed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Authorities say Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg was notified of a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6:00 PM.
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
Multi-vehicle crash in Owings Mills leaves one dead, two injured on Monday
A multi-vehicle crash in the 10400 block of Reisterstown Road left one person dead and two people in critical condition on Monday.
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
Maryland Man Captured By PA State Police Fleeing Hit-Run In Chambersburg: Authorities
A Maryland man struck a pedestrian and fled in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities say. Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, was arrested fleeing the scene at the intersection of S. Second and E. Mckinley streets around 9:20 p.m. by Pennsylvania state police, according to the Chambersburg police department. The pedestrian...
q101online.com
Accident leads to drug bust
An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
WGAL
Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
WGAL
Business evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in Hanover, York County. The incident happened at Select Physical Therapy on the 700 block of Tree Court around 11 a.m. Five to six people reported headaches, but there were no serious symptoms, according to...
Vehicles Destroyed, One Hospitalized In First Working Sykesville House Fire Of 2023 (PHOTOS)
One person was hospitalized in Maryland overnight in Carroll County when a fast-moving fire broke out in a Sykesville garage. First responders were called at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the 6100 block of Frontier Road, when a resident reported a fire that had broken out in an attached garage and spread to an attic.
echo-pilot.com
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve
A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
stnonline.com
Pennsylvania Woman Got into School Bus, Attempting to Get into High School
Township Police in Pennsylvania arrested a woman and charged her with illegally boarding a school bus with student passengers and attempting to enter the Hanover Area Jr./Sr. High School, reported Times Leader. According to court records Charisma Diamond Whaley, 29, whose address is reportedly listed as homeless, was found to...
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
abc27.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
