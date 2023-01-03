ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash

Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
q101online.com

Accident leads to drug bust

An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
CUMBERLAND, VA
WGAL

Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve

A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WAYNESBORO, PA
iheart.com

D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation

(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy