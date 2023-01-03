Read full article on original website
Larry Wilson
2d ago
she did all of this and didn't get shot? If she did it at the wrong house, she'd be in the hospital or dead.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
theprescotttimes.com
Wanted For Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents
Motorcycle Ride Wanted for Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents and Felony Flight from Law Enforcement. The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s...
journalaz.com
theprescotttimes.com
2022 NEW YEAR’S EVE TRI-CITY DUI TASK FORCE RESULTS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 3, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office along with neighboring law. enforcement agencies conducted a New Year’s Eve- Tri-City DUI Enforcement Task Force. Thirteen total. law enforcement officers took part in this detail over multiple jurisdictions within Yavapai County. One. hundred one traffic stops...
theprescotttimes.com
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
knau.org
Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
prescottenews.com
16 Year-old Turns Himself in to YCSO for Killing a Man in Camp Verde
On December 26th, a 16 year old male showed up at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62 year old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
theprescotttimes.com
IT’S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS
It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
theprescotttimes.com
theprescotttimes.com
Chino Valley School District Staff Changes
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District starts the search for. Principals at two of the districts four campuses. Heritage Middle School Principal Julie. Bryce has announced her retirement and Chino Valley High School principal Heidi Wolf. has accepted the position of CVUSD Human Resource Director. Both positions...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
AZFamily
Snow in Pine and Strawberry leaving businesses struggling to open
PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small towns of Pine and Strawberry got hit hard with snow this weekend, totaling six inches. “Nothing like pine trees with a bunch of powder on it. It is so gorgeous,” said Todd Niezgodski, co-owner of So N So Mountain Boutique. “It’s fantastic. We love it. As residents of Pine we call it our snow days. So, mainly all the businesses shut down, we get in our side-by-sides and ride out into the forest and enjoy the beauty of what is Pine Strawberry in the snow.”
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Tuesday evening
PHOENIX – A winter weather advisory was in effect in the Flagstaff area until 5 p.m. Tuesday, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall, the National Weather Service said. “It looks like it will wind down by this evening for most people,” Benji Johnson, a meteorologist in the Flagstaff bureau, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
theprescotttimes.com
Back In Action For YC Basketball
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Holiday break has come to a close, the calendar has flipped to a new year and the basketball teams at Yavapai College are gearing up for the continuation of their first seasons since reinstatement with a pair of road conference contests this week. The Games. On...
lacademie.com
8 Italian Food Houses In Flagstaff That You Must Visit In 2023
On the hunt for the best Italian food houses in Flagstaff? Stay right here because I have all the must-check places that you need. Though the Flags is not a favorite destination for Italian cuisine, the eateries below definitely meet your expectations and beyond. For some people, the best thing...
