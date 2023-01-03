Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
These 3 Cities Have The Fastest Population Growth in the U.S. — And They All Have Something in Common
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from housing data and migration trends in the last two years, it’s that Americans are moving. Now that working from home is much more accessible, United States residents have experienced a freedom that they may not have had in the past, where they can live where they want to without it impacting their career.
Senior apartments going up in North Austin with help of affordable housing bond
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway in northwest Austin on McNeil Drive near US 183. Crews with DMA Companies are building the 147-unit Arbor Park senior living apartments for ages 55 and up. "The costs keeping going up and we have to find ways to make it affordable for...
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
Texas Has Some Of The Top Cities For Keeping New Year's Resolutions
It's easy to make resolutions, but it's hard to keep them.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
Travis County greenlights $80K for 23 families at ‘imminent risk of eviction’
Travis County commissioners approved $80,000 in federal funding Tuesday to assist 23 families at "imminent risk of eviction" after a City of Austin program ran out of money.
KVUE
Staple South Congress bookstore closes one chapter to open another in Old Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) If you've walked down South Congress in the past few years, you may have noticed the decreasing number of local establishments still keeping Austin "weird" in that particular pocket of town. After Lucy in Disguise announced its closure earlier this year, South Congress Books came to mind as one of the fearless few still working to retain a modicum of Austin soul in that increasingly soulless strip.
CPR certifications in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — In the event that someone near you becomes unresponsive or stops breathing, it can be helpful to be certified in CPR so that you can assist them. Here's a list of where you can get CPR-certified in the Central Texas area:. The Red Cross offers a...
How Central Texas weather impacts 'cedar fever' season
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again. The peak of cedar season has many Central Texans sneezing, sniffling and rubbing their eyes. Experts say the weather leading up to cedar season can impact what allergy sufferers may have to deal with. KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams spoke to Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service to find out how drought conditions and rain can affect cedar allergies.
New taquería opening this week in South Austin
A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My...
Bastrop business painting historic church to help with massive renovation
The Bastrop Christian Church has stood for 127 years since its construction in 1895.
Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children
The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
tpr.org
TxDOT narrows option for widening I-35 through Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
fox7austin.com
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
fox7austin.com
Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
ABJ: Architecture firm with Austin location announces merger
New Hampshire-based Market Square Architects PLLC — which has a second office on Bee Cave Road in Austin — merged with Nashville-founded and St. Louis-based Aesh Design Architects.
Comments / 1