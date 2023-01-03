Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
'He's a Penn State Legend'
PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
How Sean Clifford played the game of his life and left Penn State a Rose Bowl champion
Clifford won the offensive MVP in the game.
Look: Penn State Arrived In Special Jerseys At The Rose Bowl
Penn State is paying tribute to a program legend prior to this afternoon's Rose Bowl. Head coach James Franklin and his team showed up at the iconic venue wearing No. 34 PSU jerseys as an homage to Franco Harris, who passed away on Dec. 20. Before his Hall of Fame...
Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson talks missing matches, Wisconsin coach and more
Penn State opens up its conference schedule on Friday against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Penns Valley has historic night on the mat against Bellefonte
The Rams topped the Red Raiders for first time in coach Joel Brinker’s coaching career and the first time since 1990.
Pickleball players from around the country gather for State College tournament
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost 90 players from three different states gathered in State College for a Pickleball tournament, taking part in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. The ‘Dinking in the New Year Tournament’ returned for its second year, once again taking place at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. “It is […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School
“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
State College Dollar General opens, looks to give back to elementary school
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new Dollar General store has opened in State College, and the retail chain is looking to help give back to the community to commemorate. In a news release Tuesday, Dollar General announced its location at 3283 West College Avenue will be selling the usual everyday household essentials like food, cleaning […]
kjzz.com
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
State College
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township
Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Mountain employee falls to their death after tree hits chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at the Park City Mountain ski resort fell to their death Monday after a tree fell on a chairlift. According to a statement from the resort, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift. Following this, chairs on the lift began moving vertically up and down.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
The 2023 New Year's storm in pictures
Snow lovers in Summit and Wasatch counties shared some photos from the weekend's abundant powder dump. For some of us, there's simply no such thing as too much snow!
