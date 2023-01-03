ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; game suspended

By Brian Planalp, The Associated Press
AZFamily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
FOX 28 Spokane

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The following is a list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the competitions in which they occurred. FOX28 Spokane©
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
NECN

NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
BUFFALO, NY
AZFamily

Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: The Bourguet Brothers

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues its ascent as a football hotbed, one family has been at the forefront of the progress. Growing up under Toby and Vanessa Bourguet’s roof, sports were an important part of their children’s lives. Whether it was on a field, court, or their own backyard, chances are, there was a Bourguet kid running around on it. But it was on the football field where the 3 eldest brothers made, and continue to make, their mark. Beginning as flag football players, they helped turn their dad’s Tucson Turf Elite Football organization into a national force on the flag and 7 on 7 scenes before becoming high school football stars in southern Arizona.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy