Saying that Gretna’s sophomore 5’6 guard is having a banner year is an understatement. Shakira Jones averages over 17 points per game, 5 rebounds per game and 4 steals per game. That is what we, in the basketball business, call filling up a stat sheet. Her skills were on full display at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, where she was voted Most Valuable Player by the coaches. That is quite a feat considering her team finished in third place, generally the MVP goes to a player on the winning team that truly speaks to her skills and leadership. More impressively, she has only been playing basketball for two years. Jones comes from a family who played sports, her mother played softball and dad played basketball, but a self-described “girly-girl,” she wasn’t initially interested in sports.

GRETNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO