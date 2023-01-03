Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Women’s Basketball makes remarkable turnaround under Coach Mox
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Women’s Basketball is having a remarkable turnaround this season under new Head Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton. The team is currently experiencing a 13-1 record. Last season, the Cavaliers only won five games. What changed? The team has more talent this...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna’s Jones earns tournament MVP
Saying that Gretna’s sophomore 5’6 guard is having a banner year is an understatement. Shakira Jones averages over 17 points per game, 5 rebounds per game and 4 steals per game. That is what we, in the basketball business, call filling up a stat sheet. Her skills were on full display at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, where she was voted Most Valuable Player by the coaches. That is quite a feat considering her team finished in third place, generally the MVP goes to a player on the winning team that truly speaks to her skills and leadership. More impressively, she has only been playing basketball for two years. Jones comes from a family who played sports, her mother played softball and dad played basketball, but a self-described “girly-girl,” she wasn’t initially interested in sports.
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter announces he’s returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren announced on Wednesday that he’s returning to UT in 2023 for a sixth season. Warren, a Knoxville native, made the announcement via a social media post. “My time in Knoxville has been amazing,” wrote Warren. “I love this place and the...
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Catholic School
The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. As part of Roanoke’s iconic skyline, Roanoke Catholic has seen its fair share of changes and updates. Although it is perched atop the same hill overlooking downtown Roanoke, the...
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
lynchburgliving.com
The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg
How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center has event-filled January planned
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
wfxrtv.com
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men...
WSLS
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A year to remember. Eleni Paige was the first baby to be born in 2023 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital. Good news – both mom and baby are healthy and have since gone home from the hospital. Eleni was born just before 3 a.m. on...
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
WSLS
Alleghany-Highlands Public School providing students with in-depth look at medical careers
COVINGTON, Va. – Twenty-four high school students from the Alleghany Highlands area are participating in the Advanced Health Care Pathway Program. This is a new program to the Commonwealth that gives students a closer look at potential medical careers. Ginni Phillips, Alleghany Highlands Health Care Advancement Grant coordinator says,...
WSET
Power restored to 1400+ Lynchburg customers who lost power
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Power has been restored. Over 1400 Appalachian Power customers are without power Wednesday in Lynchburg. Two separate outages close together on AEP's Outage Map show the areas where customers have no power. One outage area is affecting 1,380 customers in the area around Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
