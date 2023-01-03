ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses

Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. The Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 at their 39 with around six minutes left in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw a short pass to Tee Higgins, who... The post Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KOLR10 News

Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills came to a frightening halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. After initially being suspended, the contest was postponed later Monday night and it was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition. On Thursday, the Bills posted that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and that he appears “neurologically intact.”
CINCINNATI, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
BUFFALO, NY

