Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses
Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. The Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 at their 39 with around six minutes left in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw a short pass to Tee Higgins, who... The post Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
LIVE: NFL to hold press conference, 2 days after Hamlin injury, suspended game
The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengels game.
Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
FOX2now.com
Blair's Social Second: How should the NFL handle rescheduling the Bengals vs. Bills game in a respectable and sensitive manner?
How should the NFL handle rescheduling the Bengals vs. Bills game in a respectable and sensitive manner?. Blair’s Social Second: How should the NFL handle …. How should the NFL handle rescheduling the Bengals vs. Bills game in a respectable and sensitive manner?. Cinder House sommeliers working their way...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
WUSA
Washington Commanders Honor Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin & Who Starts at QB? | Locked On Commanders
The Commanders joined the rest of the NFL and the world in paying tribute to Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin. We have the details plus a Jonathan Allen injury update.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
NBC Sports
Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills came to a frightening halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. After initially being suspended, the contest was postponed later Monday night and it was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition. On Thursday, the Bills posted that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and that he appears “neurologically intact.”
John Murphy is under the weather, so he won't broadcast Bills-Bengals game
CINCINNATI - When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night in what might be the biggest game in the NFL this season, long-time radio play-by-play man John Murphy will not be on the call. Murphy is feeling “under the weather” according to a Bills spokesman, and he...
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
Highmark Stadium prepared for full-scale medical emergencies
Erie County’s Emergency Services Commissioner says it was no surprise to see the response to Damar Hamiln, as each NFL stadium is required to have a level one trauma unit ready on game day.
Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
