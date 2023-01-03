ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

'We all want to get through' - Defender says Sunderland will take FA Cup seriously

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vg2ac_0k1R8QbP00

Sunderland really haven't been good at the FA Cup thing of late, but the players want to put that right.

Luke O’Nien has assured supporters that Sunderland will take the FA Cup seriously this season.

The Black Cats are in fine form right now having picked up seven points out of nine over the festive period.

There will now be a break in the Championship season for the FA Cup third round, which for Sunderland means a trip to League One Shrewsbury.

It will be Sunderland’s first FA Cup third round tie since 2018, and their last win at this stage of the competition was all the way back in 2015, but O’Nien says the players want to put that record right.

“We can use this week to try and get a few more bodies back out of the physio room and then all focus on the FA Cup,” O’Nien said.

“We all want to get through. We want to go forward as a club and get the big teams. Lots of work to do between now and then but it will be a good week for us to reset.”

O’Nien was one of the players who played through illness at Blackpool, which was a fitting way for him to make his 200 th appearance for the club given his undoubted levels of commitment to the cause.

The 1-1 draw was probably an okay result in the grand scheme of things and given the context, but O’Nien says the players were far from satisfied with it.

“We know we can do more, that's the thing,” he said. “We're happy, but we know we can do more.

“I don't think we quite got it right at the start. I can't really remember too many chances. They caught us on the break, which they got their goal from.

“In the second half we changed formation and got our forward players in the game a lot. It only looked like one winner. We couldn't quite score but we created some real good chances.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?

The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
BBC

Andrew Moon column: Pompey face challenges after 'surprise' Cowley sacking

Portsmouth have sacked manager Danny Cowley 24 hours after his side's latest defeat to Charlton in League One. BBC Radio Solent Sport's Andrew Moon assesses the mood amongst supporters and whether Pompey have the required quality to make the play-offs. In more than a decade covering Portsmouth Football Club I...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
NBC Sports

Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
67
Followers
369
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy