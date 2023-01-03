ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF

Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
Larry Lease

Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field Injury

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.Photo byAdrian CurielonUnsplash. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended for the remainder of the night as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
CBS Chicago

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...

