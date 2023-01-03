ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GreenMatters

The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising

Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
AccuWeather

Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend

A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California

The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Satellite images of Alps show dramatic drop in snowfall over year amid record temperatures

The shrinkage of snow cover in the Alps as Earth’s temperatures hit record highs is so dramatic it can be seen from space.Satellite images have revealed how mountain tops across the region are showing more green grass than ever and smaller blankets of white.Record high temperatures have been recorded in eight European countries and another three areas have experienced regional highs.On Sunday, it was 25.1C in Bilbao, Spain – 10C warmer than average for the time of year.Patchy snowfall and warm weather caused by the climate crisis in much of Europe have forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.Temperatures have...
The Independent

Ski slopes in Alps facing snow shortage in unusually warm winter

Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall in the Alps has caused a shortage of snow for ski resorts. The lack of snow has revived concerns about rising temperatures linked to climate change, with patches of grass, rock and dirt visible on Monday in some of Europe’s top skiing destinations in France, Austria and Switzerland.Recent temperatures in Europe have showed warmer than average conditions. Poland has seen daily highs in the double digits Celsius — or more than 50 Fahrenheit — in recent days.Across the Atlantic, the United States has faced severe disruption from freezing temperatures and blizzards in parts...
AccuWeather

Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek

The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Spain Sets 2022 as Hottest Year on Record; Unseasonably Warm Weather Felt on 2023 New Year

According to a recent report, people in Spain felt the hottest year in 2022, noting the unseasonably warm weather and temperatures. While portions of European countries and the United Kingdom experienced cold weather alerts and temperatures dropped, many residents in Spain dealt with the hotter weather. Climate change and global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy