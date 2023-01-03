Read full article on original website
2022’s climate disasters, from storms and floods to heat waves and droughts
The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms – and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts.
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising
Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
Rare ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storm Set to Hit Northern California this Week
It was a wild weekend in Northern California that saw four feet of snow fall on the mountains and nearly 10 inches of rain cause widespread flooding. Now, another storm is on its way to the region and it might be even crazier than the last one. Weather radars show...
'The brink of disaster': 2023 is a critical year for the Colorado River as reservoirs sink toward 'dead pool'
Deep uncertainty looms over the Colorado River and the 40 million people who depend on it for their water supply as the basin enters a critical year that could determine its future stability.
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend
A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California
The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
What is an atmospheric river?
The powerful and prolonged atmospheric river pattern is setting up for the western region of the U.S. through Jan. 4.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days.
Satellite images of Alps show dramatic drop in snowfall over year amid record temperatures
The shrinkage of snow cover in the Alps as Earth’s temperatures hit record highs is so dramatic it can be seen from space.Satellite images have revealed how mountain tops across the region are showing more green grass than ever and smaller blankets of white.Record high temperatures have been recorded in eight European countries and another three areas have experienced regional highs.On Sunday, it was 25.1C in Bilbao, Spain – 10C warmer than average for the time of year.Patchy snowfall and warm weather caused by the climate crisis in much of Europe have forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.Temperatures have...
Ski slopes in Alps facing snow shortage in unusually warm winter
Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall in the Alps has caused a shortage of snow for ski resorts. The lack of snow has revived concerns about rising temperatures linked to climate change, with patches of grass, rock and dirt visible on Monday in some of Europe’s top skiing destinations in France, Austria and Switzerland.Recent temperatures in Europe have showed warmer than average conditions. Poland has seen daily highs in the double digits Celsius — or more than 50 Fahrenheit — in recent days.Across the Atlantic, the United States has faced severe disruption from freezing temperatures and blizzards in parts...
Flash floods inundate highways in the Bay Area and the Midwest is under winter weather watch as extreme weather hits parts of US to start 2023
A year of extreme weather ended in floods and landslides while 2023 begins with power outages and snowstorms.
Maps Suddenly Look Like El Nino – What That Could Mean for The Northland’s Winter?
Something is up with the weather. No kidding, Paul. Something is always up with Northland Weather, which is definitely not for the faint of heart. This may not be a character-building January, after all. It was the flooding in California, coupled with a very wet 7-Day Outlook for the western USA that caught my eye:
California Drought: Is Current Rain Helping State Reservoir Water Levels?
"We need more precipitation," a climate engineer said. "We need two to three more big storms."
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
Spain Sets 2022 as Hottest Year on Record; Unseasonably Warm Weather Felt on 2023 New Year
According to a recent report, people in Spain felt the hottest year in 2022, noting the unseasonably warm weather and temperatures. While portions of European countries and the United Kingdom experienced cold weather alerts and temperatures dropped, many residents in Spain dealt with the hotter weather. Climate change and global...
