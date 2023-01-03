The shrinkage of snow cover in the Alps as Earth’s temperatures hit record highs is so dramatic it can be seen from space.Satellite images have revealed how mountain tops across the region are showing more green grass than ever and smaller blankets of white.Record high temperatures have been recorded in eight European countries and another three areas have experienced regional highs.On Sunday, it was 25.1C in Bilbao, Spain – 10C warmer than average for the time of year.Patchy snowfall and warm weather caused by the climate crisis in much of Europe have forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.Temperatures have...

