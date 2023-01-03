ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Quay Street developer works 'like hell' to get axe-throwing bar up by March

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

Developer Gene Harrison said crews are making plenty of progress at his primary mixed-use bar and loft project along Quay Street — complete with fixtures for its anchor Bootlegger’s Ax Co .

But while walking through the site, 402 Quay St., last Thursday, he admitted they’re doing things a little out of order amid larger delays with supplies and materials that stymied initial plans to open up in downtown Port Huron by the end of 2022.

“Here I am, in the end of December, and I cannot tell you exactly what date we’re going to be open," Harrison said. “Literally, what we’ve been doing the last two and a half hours is contacting suppliers and our subs to understand where stuff is.”

Harrison, owner of the neighboring grill and pub Wings Etc., 330 Quay St., began construction on the Bootlegger’s development close to a year ago . Then, last summer, Harrison’s Quay Docks LLC — which also renovated the building connected to 402 Quay St., at the corner with Huron Avenue — got a major boost with a $681,701 grant from the state that Harrison said would help them go “full tilt" on construction.

Now, the developer said they’re making small changes incrementally, motioning as an example to the completed axe-throwing wall — a new backdrop to a main level still surrounded in construction debris.

Cage materials waited to be put on the axe-throwing lanes.

Across the floor was an unfinished bar and liquor cabinets, a kitchen with a hood but no other equipment, and stairs to upper and lower stories that are still in varying stages of renovations.

“That’s the challenge in what we’re doing,” Harrison said, with a laugh. “The exciting part is we’re making headway. We’re finding ourselves working on things ahead of others. Usually, there’s a timeline for how you build, and … we’ve had to find a different way to navigate that timeline to make sure we’re still doing something positive.”

Bootlegger’s is also still awaiting multiple liquor licenses and permits with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Those are for features that include an outdoor service area, dance and entertainment, Sunday sales, an additional bar, and the addition to the local social district.

And despite the lack of a concrete opening date, Harrison added he hoped it’d be just a matter of months.

“I still believe we’re going to be open in March,” he said. “We’re fighting like hell to get open in March.”

Other details on construction at 402 Quay St.

As excited as he is to talk about plans at 402 Quay St., Harrison said there still are things he’s keeping under wraps.

“Not to overuse the word badass, but that’s what the taps are going to look like,” he said Thursday, pointing to a picture inside the main-level bar area. “They’ll still be sitting in here on the island. That’s going to be a really cool thing when people come in. It’s original, custom-made being done in San Antonio. … I want that to be a reveal when they come in and go, ‘Holy cow.’”

Harrison was a little mum about the details of the second downstairs bar, as well.

Although deep in construction, with layers of decades-old stone and brick walls exposed, he pointed mostly to storage areas for a custom beer cooler and a pad waiting for a massive refrigeration unit. He stopped to talk with crew, as they lined a wall with slabs of stone that looked like petrified wood.

“This is going to be the place for someone that wants to come and sneak and get away from people,” Harrison said.

On the upper story, a few new windows have been put in, while wood framing still populates the expanse of the floor where five units will be later in 2023. Some will have the riverfront view on the south side of the building, where a foundation pad has been laid for individual balconies.

“You can look inside people’s boats!” Harrison said.

When asked about opening up the lofts to renters, Harrison said they’re “almost at the same pace right now” with the rest of the project.

“As we play around with schedules (and) with what’s not going on downstairs, contractors (can) come upstairs,” he said. “This was supposed to follow by three or four months. It’s going to follow just by probably a month. I would imagine by April we’ll be taking tenants.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Quay Street developer works 'like hell' to get axe-throwing bar up by March

Comments / 1

Elizabeth Sisk
1d ago

The people running this city are totally destroying it. Decent working families are leaving. PH is in the top 10 worst places to live in MI and gets worse every year

Reply
3
