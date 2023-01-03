ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Two dead after argument leads to shooting

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men died Tuesday night after police said an argument at a local restaurant ended in gunfire. According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at McDonald’s, 3515 East Race. The two men, ages 31 and 24,...
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Searcy Police report two dead after apparent argument

UPDATE, Jan. 4, 2023, 4:30 a.m.: The Searcy Police Department reports two adult males are dead after a shooting incident at the East Race Street McDonald’s. “What started out as a dispute between the two males ended with both passing away,” the SPD said in an updated statement on Facebook.
SEARCY, AR
THV11

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
ROLAND, AR
THV11

Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

