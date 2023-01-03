Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Related
Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
LRPD make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
Searcy police asking for help in finding person in gunfire investigation
The Searcy Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person as it investigates gunfire at two apartments Tuesday night.
Searcy police investigating deadly McDonald’s shooting & two apartment shooting incidents
Police in Searcy said Tuesday night that they are investigating a deadly McDonald's shooting along with two apartment shooting incidents.
Police searching for 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide that occurred on Colonel Glenn Road at the Big Country Chateau apartments. Northwest Patrol Officers responded to a subject-down call at...
Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
Little Rock family wants answers after loved one is killed in car crash
A Little Rock family is asking for justice after their loved one was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.
Little Rock police make arrest in city’s first homicide of 2023
Little Rock police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning.
mysaline.com
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
Kait 8
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men died Tuesday night after police said an argument at a local restaurant ended in gunfire. According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at McDonald’s, 3515 East Race. The two men, ages 31 and 24,...
whiterivernow.com
Searcy Police report two dead after apparent argument
UPDATE, Jan. 4, 2023, 4:30 a.m.: The Searcy Police Department reports two adult males are dead after a shooting incident at the East Race Street McDonald’s. “What started out as a dispute between the two males ended with both passing away,” the SPD said in an updated statement on Facebook.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
Garland County sheriff: Man finds body while checking game cameras
Garland County deputies are investigating after a man told them he found a body while checking his game cameras.
Suspect arrested in W. 3rd Street homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: 29-year-old James Lambert of Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred this morning on West 3rd Street. He has been charged with capital murder. Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide following a homicide on W. 3rd Street...
Atkins police arrest child accused of making threat at Atkins High School
Atkins police said that they have arrested a child accused of making a threat at Atkins High School Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
Little Rock residents report gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations
Little Rock residents said loud fireworks were the least of their concerns over the weekend, as some New Year's Eve celebrations featured firearms. Little Rock Police said at least one person was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call.
KATV
'Shoes stolen': Police searching for suspect in Academy Sports theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man, who police said stole five pair of shoes, is being sought out by authorities for the crime. On Nov. 12, the man entered the Academy Sports on Warden Road and walked away with the items. Video surveillance shows the man exiting the store...
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
Comments / 0