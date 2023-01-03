North Little Rock police investigating Gregory Street homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say they are investigating a Monday afternoon homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Gregory Street.

According to investigators, officers located a body of a man who they say showed signs of “significant trauma” at 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim was identified as 27-year-old Brock Welch of Sherwood. Welch was previously reported missing earlier the same morning after his vehicle was found unoccupied in North Little Rock.

Anyone who may have information regarding the death is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155. Those with information can remain anonymous

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.