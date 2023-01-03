Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Baton Rouge General doctors weigh in on how to prioritize your health this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January 17 is the average day Americans break their resolutions, according to some experts. Although it can be hard to incorporate new behaviors into your lifestyle, doctors are encouraging you to make health a priority in 2023. “Everyone right now is focused on weight, and...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge experts discuss possible layoffs, businesses feeling impacts of high cost
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Experts say rising inflation rates and interest hikes are here to stay and that can impact employment. “When interest rates have gone up, that’s what the Federal Reserve uses to try to tamp down inflation. A side effect of that often is that the unemployment rates go higher. But we haven’t seen that this time,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
brproud.com
Health, money and travel top Baton Rouge New Year’s resolutions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Along with ushering in the new year comes the list of resolutions – goals we set to build toward or achieve over the next 365 days. A lot of people in the capital area say they’re looking forward to a new start in 2023, and there are three common goals: fitness, wealth and traveling.
theadvocate.com
The 2023 Baton Rouge area Carnival season parade list to hang on your fridge
Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard. CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
theadvocate.com
A wine pairing at L'Auberge, a Chefs R Us class for kids and an espresso brewing class in Walker
The holidays may be over, but food is a continuous celebration in Baton Rouge. What better way to brighten up January than with a food and wine pairing?. Reservations are open for the Silver Oak Cellars Wine Pairing Dinner by 18 Steak from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
wbrz.com
Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy
ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects. Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions. "It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's...
inregister.com
Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic
In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
brproud.com
Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
Tires dumped at business calls for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
brproud.com
CATS investigative committee works toward new changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For months, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has been investigating the Capital Area Transit System. Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman says the committee is starting to see progress. “We are finally getting our questions answered,” said Coleman. But, it hasn’t been easy. Attorney Michael...
brproud.com
Walk-On’s founder appoints new CEO, steps down to board member position
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Louisiana’s franchises, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, announced Wednesday that its founder will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Chairman of the Board of Directors. According to a news release, founder Brandon Landry has appointed Scott Taylor to the Chief Executive Officer...
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
LSU Reveille
'It's not being taken seriously': Students frustrated by lack of handicapped parking around campus
Jaren St. Clair’s doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to walk long distances or climb stairs for some time following his two knee surgeries. The finance freshman secured a handicap tag for the fall semester and quickly realized how difficult it was to find available accessible parking on LSU’s campus.
wbrz.com
Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10
BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
BR hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge hospitals revealed details about the first babies born in 2023. Less than 20 minutes into the new year, Autumn Sanford entered the world, becoming the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in 2023. Proud parent Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl...
Habitat Applications now open; informational sessions offered
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is releasing applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023 and will hold some information sessions to help folks fill them out.
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University college student filed a police report, following an alarming break in at the Cadence Apartments in Baton Rouge. Jehvana White took to social media to explain how a strange man has been allegedly going in and out of her apartment using a key.
Comments / 0