Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge experts discuss possible layoffs, businesses feeling impacts of high cost

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Experts say rising inflation rates and interest hikes are here to stay and that can impact employment. “When interest rates have gone up, that’s what the Federal Reserve uses to try to tamp down inflation. A side effect of that often is that the unemployment rates go higher. But we haven’t seen that this time,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Health, money and travel top Baton Rouge New Year’s resolutions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Along with ushering in the new year comes the list of resolutions – goals we set to build toward or achieve over the next 365 days. A lot of people in the capital area say they’re looking forward to a new start in 2023, and there are three common goals: fitness, wealth and traveling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic

In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tires dumped at business calls for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

CATS investigative committee works toward new changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For months, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has been investigating the Capital Area Transit System. Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman says the committee is starting to see progress. “We are finally getting our questions answered,” said Coleman. But, it hasn’t been easy. Attorney Michael...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Walk-On’s founder appoints new CEO, steps down to board member position

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Louisiana’s franchises, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, announced Wednesday that its founder will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Chairman of the Board of Directors. According to a news release, founder Brandon Landry has appointed Scott Taylor to the Chief Executive Officer...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge hospitals revealed details about the first babies born in 2023. Less than 20 minutes into the new year, Autumn Sanford entered the world, becoming the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in 2023. Proud parent Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl...
BATON ROUGE, LA

