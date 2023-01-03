Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night.
nexttv.com
ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during NFL game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition at a hospital after he collapsed after having made a hit in the first quarter of "Monday Night Football" against the Bengals in Cincinnati, officials said. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest, the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "His heartbeat...
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF
Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field Injury
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.Photo byAdrian CurielonUnsplash. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended for the remainder of the night as a result.
NBC Sports
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice, his uncle says: CBS News Flash Jan. 4, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU. His uncle told reporters his nephew's heart stopped twice --once on the field and again in the hospital. The man who drove a Tesla off a California cliff is suspected of doing it on purpose and has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. And a new FDA rule widens the availability of abortion pills.
An open letter and an open prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin
Dear Damar, we gasped when you fell. We held and hold our breath while you suffered and continue to recuperate. We pray for you to get better. We love you as fans and pray for you and those who love you most − your family, friends, and team. When the hit occurred on Monday, lots of people were concerned on the temporal things and the entertainment of the game. Our focus quickly shifted. ...
Bill Belichick recalls 'chilling' injury to Reggie Brown in remarks about Damar Hamlin
Bill Belichick grew on a “chilling” personal experience as he grappled with the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury on Monday night.
Damar Hamlin's Family Issues First Statement Since Hospitalization
The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has issued its first public statement since his hospitalization.
