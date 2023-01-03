Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Eaton
2d ago
Wow! Very scary indeed. I'm sorry your family is going through all this and hope you feel safer in your new home and that you get your huskies back.
mona mattfeldt
2d ago
sounds like an inside job to me. I hope you find them all and in good health. sorry this happened to you.
Anna Marie Lawrence Rapp
2d ago
Someone you know and/or work with has given information to the wrong people. Prayers you get your babies back safe. 🙏
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a potentially explosive device at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. According to the police, the situation is currently contained. However, there are traffic revisions on W 8th Ave. while the investigation continues. Police say preliminary info indicates...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Former Spokane County worker sentenced to 366 days in prison for theft
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.
Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue. According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery. The male left on foot with...
Spokane police looking for help identifying Washington Trust Bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening. SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify the...
Former Spokane County worker to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County worker who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft was ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds and serve prison time. According to court documents, Rhonda Sue Ackerman, who worked as a liability claims technician for Spokane County, stole $1,378,541 over the course of a decade by filing dozens of fake claims. The...
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
Six-year-old boy raises money to help the homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a world filled with its fair share of dark spots, a six-year-old boy from Spokane is looking to make things a bit brighter. During his winter break, Blaine Binger held a hot cocoa stand in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood, raising money for charity. Blaine raised over $900 over the seven days he was selling hot cocoa....
Law enforcement investigating potential explosive device at Sacred Heart
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the explosive disposal unit is investigating the object. SPD said the situation...
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash
SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Cedar Street and 1st now facing drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man who was shot by Spokane police in October near Cedar Street and 1st Avenue is now being accused of trafficking 15,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Israel Garcia after he shot at police. At the time of the...
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Hayden man arrested after discharging weapon, firing into neighbors’ apartments
HAYDEN, Idaho – A man was arrested Monday after neighbors reported he was shooting at their apartments, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reports. On Jan. 2, a resident at Matthews Apartments in Hayden called 911 to report 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and discharging a weapon inside his apartment. A second caller told 911 bullets were entering their apartment through the front door.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
