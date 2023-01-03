Read full article on original website
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began asking people to evacuate in high-risk coastal areas, including where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Powerful winds were roaring into California, toppling trees as crews rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding, and people scramble to find sandbags. Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
Calif. Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as massive bomb cyclone storm approaches
With another massive winter storm set to barrel into California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency intended to help the state recover from expected impacts. “California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said Wednesday. "This state...
'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens Multiple California Counties, Prompts Evacuations
Residents are being told to leave before it gets bad.
As winter storm sweeps through California, Governor Gavin Newsom issues State of Emergency
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With a winter storm sweeping through the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency. In a tweet from the governor's office: "California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state. This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response."
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides.
Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds
Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding and power outage concerns continue to be at the forefront as another storm in a parade of storms hits Northern California on Wednesday. The Bomb Cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
Flood Watch in effect for Central Valley amid major California storm
Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.
Atmospheric River Expected to Trigger ‘Bomb Cyclone’ in California
After California saw a massive flood system that killed at least one person, the state is now preparing for another weather event. Over the last week, the state saw extreme flooding, power outages, landslides, and evacuations. Now, meteorologists are calling for another atmospheric river event. This is described as a long band of moisture drawn in from the tropics.
'Truly brutal' storm system to hit California
The National Weather Service is warning that on Wednesday, Northern California will face "a truly brutal" storm system that "needs to be taken seriously." The NWS said in its forecast that this "will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down [potentially full groves], widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life." Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit Northern California, causing severe flooding in San Francisco....
San Francisco braces for potentially life-threatening bomb cyclone that could bring flooding, winds, mudslides
An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to bring widespread flooding, whipping winds and heavy rains and snowfall to northern California this week.
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
