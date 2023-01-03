Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals game suspended after player receives CPR on the field
Update: The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game has officially been suspended and will not take place on Monday The
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Bills say Hamlin is in ICU but steadily improving | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
NECN
Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field
A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
KYTV
Monday Night Football incident shines spotlight on need for safety measures at all sporting events
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People all across the Ozarks joined the nation on Monday night in praying and hoping for the recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Bills nationally-televised game in Cincinnati. As horrified players, coaches and fans...
NBC Sports
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
Bill Belichick recalls 'chilling' injury to Reggie Brown in remarks about Damar Hamlin
Bill Belichick grew on a “chilling” personal experience as he grappled with the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury on Monday night.
