MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mentors Project of Bibb County is looking to add 70 new members to honor the 70 people who lost their lives to violent crime in Macon in 2022. "Mentorship is so important in the lives of our young people," said District Attorney Anita Howard, "because we know that they imitate what they see and it's difficult to be what you don't see."

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO