Aundrea Glover
2d ago
Well me and cousins are a family of gun violence in 2021, my young cousin Darius "Tiny" Grayer died from a result of it outside his mother's house, late one night in July, he heard gunshots and ran out the house into it, and was struck in the head, he died August 1st, with a newborn baby girl on the way, she was born August 11th, his funeral was August 12th. No suspects have been found, but oh one day we will know, it has really took a toll on my cousin and his sisters because her baby boy is gone, our family is not the same, but we're just coping!🙏🏾🌹🕊️💔✝️
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
41nbc.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
wgxa.tv
Mentors Project of Bibb County looks to add 70 new members
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mentors Project of Bibb County is looking to add 70 new members to honor the 70 people who lost their lives to violent crime in Macon in 2022. "Mentorship is so important in the lives of our young people," said District Attorney Anita Howard, "because we know that they imitate what they see and it's difficult to be what you don't see."
wgxa.tv
Houston County District Attorney's Office celebrates record-breaking year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Office of District Attorney William Kendall has released its year-end report for 2022, showing impressive results of the efforts of the Houston Judicial Circuit and local law enforcement. "It is my hope that by sharing these metrics others will know what I know to...
'It gives it a different look': Warner Robins city center project may start this summer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some Warner Robins people are looking forward to a new city's downtown. The city says they plan to start the next phase of the city center project this summer. In about six months, you may see physical changes in the Commercial Circle area. That's located...
wgxa.tv
The City of Perry welcomes new Police Chief
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The formerly interim Police Chief has officially been named Chief by the City of Perry's Mayor and Council. During a council meeting on Tuesday, Alan Everidge was officially named Chief after serving in the interim since July. Chief Everidge joined the Perry Police Department in 2021,...
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
More lofts may replace former Blair's, Joseph N. Neel stores in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Lofts, lofts and more lofts are on the agenda for Macon-Bibb's Planning and Zoning meeting next Monday. One of the most significant projects is a $25 million project to build luxury lofts, retail, and office space. Macon developer Robbo Hatcher is asking Planning and Zoning for...
'5-10 seconds before we had to react': Manager details moment wind gusts damaged Sandersville factory roof
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's morning wind gusts hit many spots in Washington County. One of the places hit hardest was the Dura-Line Plant in Sandersville. The plant creates plastic pipes, but their production is now on hold. The morning started as a normal for folks at the plant near...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
wgxa.tv
River flooding forces closure of Amerson River Park, Ocmulgee Heritage Trail
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has forced the closure of popular Macon outdoor spots. Following Wednesday's rain, and resulting flooding along the Ocmulgee River, parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail have been temporarily closed. The following areas are impacted:. Boat ramps on the...
