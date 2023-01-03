ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Aundrea Glover
2d ago

Well me and cousins are a family of gun violence in 2021, my young cousin Darius "Tiny" Grayer died from a result of it outside his mother's house, late one night in July, he heard gunshots and ran out the house into it, and was struck in the head, he died August 1st, with a newborn baby girl on the way, she was born August 11th, his funeral was August 12th. No suspects have been found, but oh one day we will know, it has really took a toll on my cousin and his sisters because her baby boy is gone, our family is not the same, but we're just coping!🙏🏾🌹🕊️💔✝️

wgxa.tv

Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot during fight in Warner Robins

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Person shot in Warner Robins street fight

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Mentors Project of Bibb County looks to add 70 new members

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mentors Project of Bibb County is looking to add 70 new members to honor the 70 people who lost their lives to violent crime in Macon in 2022. "Mentorship is so important in the lives of our young people," said District Attorney Anita Howard, "because we know that they imitate what they see and it's difficult to be what you don't see."
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

The City of Perry welcomes new Police Chief

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The formerly interim Police Chief has officially been named Chief by the City of Perry's Mayor and Council. During a council meeting on Tuesday, Alan Everidge was officially named Chief after serving in the interim since July. Chief Everidge joined the Perry Police Department in 2021,...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

River flooding forces closure of Amerson River Park, Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has forced the closure of popular Macon outdoor spots. Following Wednesday's rain, and resulting flooding along the Ocmulgee River, parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail have been temporarily closed. The following areas are impacted:. Boat ramps on the...
MACON, GA

