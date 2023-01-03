MidAmerican Energy preparing for any possible power outages
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MidAmerican Energy Company is preparing for how the upcoming storm could impact Siouxland.
The company’s spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said ice buildup on powerlines followed by winds can cause those lines to bounce out of control. MidAmerican has already positioned contract line crews and tree crews into northwest Iowa.Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland
Greenwood said a storm response trailer which includes parts needed for repairs is also stationed in Siouxland.
“And that is a truck that’s full of parts, it’s full of materials that our crews need during a standard restoration process and instead of those crews heading to their local service centers that have storage. We come to them, and it just makes restoration go faster,” said Greenwood.
While power outages might not occur until late Monday night, Greenwood urges anyone to report power outages to MidAmerican by calling or going to their website .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0