ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MidAmerican Energy preparing for any possible power outages

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3054Ce_0k1R2GEd00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MidAmerican Energy Company is preparing for how the upcoming storm could impact Siouxland.

The company’s spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said ice buildup on powerlines followed by winds can cause those lines to bounce out of control. MidAmerican has already positioned contract line crews and tree crews into northwest Iowa.

Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland

Greenwood said a storm response trailer which includes parts needed for repairs is also stationed in Siouxland.

“And that is a truck that’s full of parts, it’s full of materials that our crews need during a standard restoration process and instead of those crews heading to their local service centers that have storage. We come to them, and it just makes restoration go faster,” said Greenwood.

While power outages might not occur until late Monday night, Greenwood urges anyone to report power outages to MidAmerican by calling or going to their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
kscj.com

IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29

THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland

The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center approves natural gas project

SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line connecting Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas could start next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting approved giving city utilities manager Murray Hulstein authority to sign the agreement between West Branch RNG and the city of Sioux Center when the agreement is officially complete. The city council spent about a half hour of its meeting reviewing the agreement with assistant utilities manager Adam Fedders, who noted a few words need to be tweaked yet before the agreement can officially be signed.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Maiz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday. This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home. The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Interim Sioux County auditor selected

ORANGE CITY—Joe E. Van Tol was unanimously appointed by resolution to be the new Sioux County auditor by the county board of supervisors Dec. 27. The 57-year-old Rock Valley resident will begin in the role Jan. 16 and will serve the remainder of previous auditor Ryan Dokter’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

LOCAL BRIDGE HISTORICAL EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT BETTY STRONG CENTER

A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE COMBINATION AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGES OF SIOUX CITY WILL OPEN SOON AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. “SPANNING THE MISSOURI RIVER” WILL OPEN NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH WITH PLENTY OF HISTORICAL PHOTOS. THE EXHIBIT BEGINS WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF...
SIOUX CITY, IA
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy