Record high temperatures in Mobile on Jan. 2

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Did you enjoy your ‘Winter’? Mobile experienced record breaking high temperatures Monday, Jan. 2 breaking a 17-year record. There was a high of 82 degrees, breaking the previous record of 80 in 2006, according to the National Weather Service .

Pensacola, Fla. tied a record high of 78 degrees, previously set in 2022.

The record heat comes roughly two weeks after much of the Gulf Coast experienced extreme low temperatures and extended freeze warning for several days . Several public parks were shut down to avoid freezing pipes and plenty of organizations opened up cold shelters for the homeless . A local plumping company was receiving over 300 calls per day for homes who had burst pipes .

The First Alert Storm Team is making Tuesday a WEATHER ALERT day. Two different waves of severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the WKRG coverage area. The first of which is expected to come in around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and end around 7 p.m.. The second round will last from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

