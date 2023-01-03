Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Fellow former Pitt player comes through for Damar Hamlin; huge day for Metro Division rivals
Wednesday’s “First Call” features a first-hand account of how a fellow Pitt Panthers alum aided Damar Hamlin’s mother in her time of need. An ESPN analyst had a very odd take on what happened to Hamlin Monday night. The Duquesne men’s basketball team looks to build on its conference home opener.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Damar Hamlin's family releases statement thanking everyone for support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to receive treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday, and his family members expressed their thanks for support from around the NFL and beyond. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown...
Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce
Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Pitt QB Nathan Peterman to start in place of Bears' Justin Fields in finale
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip, and Pitt product Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Troy Vincent denies NFL initially gave Bills-Bengals 5-minute warmup window after Damar Hamlin's injury
The injury to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin gripped the entire sports world Monday night. The city of Pittsburgh, in particular, watched with concern as the former Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate collapsed on the field in Cincinnati after making a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
Someone sent J.J. Watt a stuffed badger as a gift
J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement from the NFL after this season last month, says he recently got something that he has never received before: a stuffed Badger -- and not the type you would find in the toy aisle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Injured QB Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A month after his injury, Lamar Jackson remains absent from practice. Baltimore’s star quarterback hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ victory over Denver, and there was no change to that Wednesday. The Ravens have one more regular-season game this weekend at Cincinnati. Coach John Harbaugh was asked if he expects Jackson to be ready for the playoffs.
Here are the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions' best players
One of the deepest pools of talent in Bass Pro Tournament of Champions history will make its way to Great Southern Bank Arena starting Jan. 12. The three-day event features six five-star prospects and the son of a future basketball hall-of-famer who appears destined for a power-five program. Here is a look at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger's admission about Kenny Pickett; Harrison, Ward miss Hall of Fame cut; ex-Steeler WR released
Thursday’s “First Call” features high praise from Ben Roethlisberger for his Steelers quarterback successor. A former Steelers wide receiver is back on the market. Two Steelers greats didn’t make the list of Hall of Fame finalists. The Penguins have a lot to copy from Thursday’s opponent.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
U mad, bro?: Fans torn on too much, too little heat on Matt Canada, Kenny Pickett, Steelers' late-season push
Is Goldilocks actually a Steelers fan? And if so, she seems to email me a lot. Because I’m getting the sense that, with feedback I get, our criticism of the Steelers is, often, too hot. Strangely, it is just as frequently too cold. Will you folks ever let me...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Myles Garrett says Browns 'will do do everything in our power' to keep Steelers out of playoffs; Dolphins QB update
Tuesday’s “First Call” has some fighting words for the Pittsburgh Steelers coming from a familiar voice in Cleveland. Plus, we have the latest on the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation. That’s a story that could significantly impact the Steelers’ playoff chances. We examine the next opponent...
