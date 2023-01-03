ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Damar Hamlin's family releases statement thanking everyone for support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to receive treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday, and his family members expressed their thanks for support from around the NFL and beyond. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown...
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce

Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.
The Greeneville Sun

Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injured QB Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A month after his injury, Lamar Jackson remains absent from practice. Baltimore’s star quarterback hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ victory over Denver, and there was no change to that Wednesday. The Ravens have one more regular-season game this weekend at Cincinnati. Coach John Harbaugh was asked if he expects Jackson to be ready for the playoffs.
