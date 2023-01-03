ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm

STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates

FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2nd body found in Wilton after New Year's Eve flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2nd body has been discovered after New Year’s weekend storms in Northern California. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were near Dillard Road in Sacramento County Wednesday morning to recover vehicles when they found an older woman’s body. CHP says the body...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
