San Joaquin County braces for the worst amid another winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, people are bracing for the worst, even as many are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm. Wednesday around noon, Caroline Coronado's Stockton home was without power. It had been that way since New Year's Eve. "Very cold, but...
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
South Sacramento braces for another storm as they try to safely prepare and make repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were on high alert in South Sacramento after Saturday’s deadly storm, however, things calmed down around noon as many people stocked up and prepared themselves for the next round of rain and winds. Shoppers at Home Depot were trying to prepare and buy some...
Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates
FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
Sacramento County, Stockton temporarily close parks as wet weather causes trees to fall
(KTXL) — Sacramento County and the city of Stockton decided to close all of their parks as the wet weather is causing trees and branches to fall. —Video above: Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home Stockton’s parks are closed as of Tuesday, but Sacramento County said it would close its parks on Wednesday when […]
Power restored to thousands power in Executive Airport area amid winter storm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — SMUD crews responded to another power outage in the Sacramento area which left thousands in the dark. The unplanned outage in the Sacramento Executive Airport area temporarily left nearly 12,000 customers without power. Power has since been restored to many in the area. The Sacramento...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
Storm Watch | Sacramento official announces locations to shelter from weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For downtown Sacramento residents wanting to shelter from the high winds and heavy storm conditions forecasted this week, City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of available locations.
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
Sacramento city officials open two weather respite centers ahead of winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are opening the Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. and the North Fifth Shelter Lobby at 700 North Fifth St. as weather respite centers because of the ongoing atmospheric river storm. Walk-ups will be accepted at both locations. The Outreach and...
2nd body found in Wilton after New Year's Eve flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2nd body has been discovered after New Year’s weekend storms in Northern California. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were near Dillard Road in Sacramento County Wednesday morning to recover vehicles when they found an older woman’s body. CHP says the body...
SMUD crews racing against the clock to restore power amid winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District continues to work around the clock to restore power to people who are still in the dark, days after a New Year's Eve storm. It's a race against the clock as they also prepare for more rain and strong winds. "We...
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, potentially damaging homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving of […]
Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm
Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather. Here's a list:
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
