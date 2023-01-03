Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. The NFC South franchise cut Batson on Monday afternoon, the team announced. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced. Batson was arrested in Georgia over the ...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Bills Vs. Bengals Suspended After Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field
Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game. Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the...
Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse
Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’
You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
Aaron Rodgers Explains How Damar Hamlin Injury ‘(F’d) Me Up’
Tuesday was a difficult and quiet day across the NFL, as the football world waited for some sort of positive updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care and remains in critical condition.
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field.
How declaring Bills/Bengals a ‘no contest’ would affect playoff seeding in the AFC
If Monday night’s abandoned game between the Bills and Bengals is declared a “no contest,” it could have significant implications on the AFC playoff race.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ian Rapoport Lays Out NFL’s Options For Bills-Bengals Game After Postponement
The health and recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to be at the top of mind for those around the NFL community, and rightfully so, the uncertainty regarding the now-postponed Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has presented some questions. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest...
Patriots-Bills Kickoff Time Announced As NFL Releases Week 18 Schedule
The New England Patriots will close out their 2022 regular season with an early-afternoon game in Buffalo. Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game at Highmark Stadium will be played at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Monday. Here is the league’s full Week 18 schedule:. The Patriots remain alive in the...
