A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
foodgressing.com
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Sears store will remain open, local officials say
The Sears Home & Life store on 119th Street in Overland Park appears set to remain open, despite the retail giant’s plans to close more than 100 of its stores across the U.S. The nationwide closure comes less than a month after Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC and affiliate...
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
republic-online.com
No. 1: K-68 expansion moves to construction phase
LOUISBURG — On Aug. 15, Gov. Laura Kelly made an announcement that Miami County residents have been waiting to hear for decades. The governor said expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg was one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the 10-year IKE transportation program’s second round.
kcur.org
When did Kansas City police come under state control? The answer dates back to the Civil War
Kansas City is the only major city that lacks control over its own police department. The oft-stated rationale for state control is to prevent local partisan politics from interfering with the workings of the department. Champions of the unusual setup often cite the political corruption under the Pendergast political machine in the 1930s as a rationale.
KC metro cities consider adding local sales tax to recreational marijuana sales
Several Missouri cities across the Kansas City metropolitan area are considering whether to ask voters to approve an additional local sales tax on recreational marijuana.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
kcur.org
Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KC Pet Project over capacity after taking in hundreds more dogs in 2022
KC Pet Project's capacity for dogs is over its limit. The local animal shelter is using pop-up kennels because space is so limited.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money
TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
bluevalleypost.com
South Overland Park development projects we’re watching in 2023
Just off U.S. 69 Highway, the Bluhawk development near 159th and Antioch has seen the largest portion of its retail component completed this past year. For its next phase, developer Price Brothers Management Co. is working to construct the $125 million AdventHealth Sports Complex, which had an official groundbreaking ceremony in December.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
northeastnews.net
A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns
Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
