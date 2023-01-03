ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s New Soccer League’s Big Ambitions

Brazil’s new league wants to compete with the English Premier League. Two consortiums are vying to create a new domestic competition — inspired by the Premier League — in an effort to capitalize on the sport’s commercial potential and keep talent in Brazil longer. Many players currently go elsewhere for more money and better competition.
