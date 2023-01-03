ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UPDATE: Bills player carted off field, now in critical condition

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) — The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed following a major injury to a Bills player.

The game was suspended with 5:58 left to play in the first quarter.

With the Bengals leading 7-3 in the first quarter, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wideout Tee Higgins near midfield, got up, then collapsed to the ground.

Initially, the two teams went into the locker room for nearly an hour before the NFL officially postponed the game on Monday night.

The NFL said that Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Hospital. According to ESPN reports, medical personnel was doing CPR on Hamlin for multiple minutes.

He was taken off the field in an ambulance.

After 23 minutes, the NFL suspended the game.

Early Tuesday morning the Buffalo Bills posted in a tweet that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. The tweet continues “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL and is a Pittsburgh area native. The 24-year-old played at Pitt in college and was a sixth-round pick of Buffalo in 2021.

