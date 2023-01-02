ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Reuters

Factbox-Who's who in European Parliament's cash-for-influence scandal

Jan 5 (Reuters) - A corruption scandal has been rocking the European Parliament since Belgian authorities raided parliament offices two weeks before Christmas. Four people - all affiliated with the chamber - have been charged over allegations Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Jade Cong – Perplexing Ancient Chinese Artifact

A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - One of the most perplexing ancient Chinese artifacts ever discovered is the jade cong that offers evidence our ancestors were familiar with advanced ancient technology. The purpose and function of the jade cong are still unknown. Jade Cong And The Mysterious Liangzhu Culture. A cong...
ancientpages.com

Bone Fragments Found Inside Mysterious Medieval Pendant

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A research team has solved the mystery of a gold-plated pendant found in a Medieval refuse pit in the Old City section of Mainz, Germany. Using non-destructive neutron tomography, the scientists determined extremely small bone fragments were hidden inside the pendant. The interdisciplinary research team...

