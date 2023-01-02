Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
ancientpages.com
Ancestral Home Of All Humans Revealed Through World’s Largest Genome Reconstruction Of Our Ancestors
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Everything must have a beginning somewhere at some point in time. It does not matter in which country we live today because, according to scientists, the history of most of our ancestors started in a completely different part of the world. To trace the beginning...
ancientpages.com
Skeletal Remains Of A 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Ascetic Monk, Chained In Iron Rings – Uncovered Near Jerusalem
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The skeleton of a 1500-year-old Byzantine monk, chained in iron rings, was uncovered in a recent excavation near Jerusalem in 2017. No doubt, he wanted to achieve a very special goal and he indeed did it. However, he was not the only one. This most...
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes in deliberations during its G-20 presidency this year, a top foreign ministry official said Friday. The summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues...
Factbox-Who's who in European Parliament's cash-for-influence scandal
Jan 5 (Reuters) - A corruption scandal has been rocking the European Parliament since Belgian authorities raided parliament offices two weeks before Christmas. Four people - all affiliated with the chamber - have been charged over allegations Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.
ancientpages.com
Rare Three-Bladed Arrowhead Hidden Under The Ice Was Last Touched By A Viking – Scientists Say
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice continue to uncover more artifacts hidden under the ice. The team found this rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway, and scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking. The arrowhead from...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Jade Cong – Perplexing Ancient Chinese Artifact
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - One of the most perplexing ancient Chinese artifacts ever discovered is the jade cong that offers evidence our ancestors were familiar with advanced ancient technology. The purpose and function of the jade cong are still unknown. Jade Cong And The Mysterious Liangzhu Culture. A cong...
ancientpages.com
Bone Fragments Found Inside Mysterious Medieval Pendant
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A research team has solved the mystery of a gold-plated pendant found in a Medieval refuse pit in the Old City section of Mainz, Germany. Using non-destructive neutron tomography, the scientists determined extremely small bone fragments were hidden inside the pendant. The interdisciplinary research team...
Comments / 0