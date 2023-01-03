Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
skooknews.com
Coal Region Racing Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
Last month, the 2023 Coal Region Racing Hall of Fame Inductees. An official Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Sunday June 25th, 2023. This is the third installment of the Hall of Fame with prior presentations taking place in 2019 and 2022. For the second straight year, it will be held at the Schuylkill Haven (PA) Island Park. Hess Catering (Schuylkill Haven) will once again supply the dinner. Ticket information for this event will be announced at a later date.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Technology Center Students Place at DECA Regional Competition
Students enrolled in the Marketing and Business Administration Program at the South Campus of Schuylkill Technology Center compete at the regional Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) Competition held at LCCC in Schnecksville, on Tuesday, December 14, 2022. STC operates a local DECA Chapter, dedicated to preparing emerging leaders and...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 2nd, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Barbara Lebo, 70, of Tremont, passed away Saturday in Pine Grove. Born in Pottsville on December 13, 1952, she was a daughter of the late John and Dolores (nee Frankenstein) Crowe. She was a 1970 graduate of Pottsville High School. She was a certified Nurse’s Aide, working at the former Rest Haven Home and Hospital before becoming a private duty aide.
2 programs for fishing enthusiasts and novices alike returning to Lehigh Valley
If you’re a fly fisherman interested in discovering how to tie your own flies, the best way to get started is learning from other anglers. Two years ago, however, the COVID pandemic brought a screeching halt to the few fly-tying classes that were offered in the region. Well, anglers...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Long-abandoned home at Bower and Oak collapses, hits car
SHENANDOAH – A parked car was damaged when a long-abandoned home on the east end came crashing into the street and onto a parked car. The collapse happened around 2:30pm at 42 South Bower Street. Bower from Centre to Abbatoir Road/Cherry Street has been closed since. The home has...
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
fox29.com
Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch
DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. The Dallas Police Department asked the public to avoid the area around North Jim Miller Road near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Family owned BBQ gives back to Veterans
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the holidays have passed, the season of giving is still upon us. A local family-owned food truck made it their mission to give back to those who have served our country. Back Porch BBQ partnered with Saint Francis Commons in Scranton to provide veterans with a free New Years […]
Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
skooknews.com
WEATHER ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Wednesday morning for Schuylkill County. DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in spots. * WHERE...Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. *...
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
Lancaster Farming
Growing Mushrooms at Ten Mile Mushrooms Is the Marriage of Art and Science
MIFFLINVILLE, Pa. — Some small businesses start with a robust master plan while others begin with a simple Google or YouTube search. The latter is the case with Ten Mile Mushrooms, the brainchild of 30-year-old self-proclaimed fungi lover Kyle Beaver. The business is named for Ten Mile Run, a...
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house
ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
skooknews.com
Crash Closes Route 309 in the Area of Blue Mountain near Schuylkill/Lehigh County Line
A crash has closed Route 309 in the area of the Blue Mountain on Tuesday morning. The crash reported occurred around 11:00am on Route 309 in the area of Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A tractor trailer and a vehicle were involved in a head-on crash. There was...
State police served three warrants on Pa. man suspected in University of Idaho killings
When a state police tactical team descended on Bryan Kohberger’s family home on Friday, they had three warrants to serve in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students in mid-November, officials said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kohberger, 28, waived his extradition to Idaho at...
Scranton hospital welcomes New Years baby
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning. Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications. Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the […]
Comments / 0