Minersville, PA

skooknews.com

Coal Region Racing Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Last month, the 2023 Coal Region Racing Hall of Fame Inductees. An official Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Sunday June 25th, 2023. This is the third installment of the Hall of Fame with prior presentations taking place in 2019 and 2022. For the second straight year, it will be held at the Schuylkill Haven (PA) Island Park. Hess Catering (Schuylkill Haven) will once again supply the dinner. Ticket information for this event will be announced at a later date.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Technology Center Students Place at DECA Regional Competition

Students enrolled in the Marketing and Business Administration Program at the South Campus of Schuylkill Technology Center compete at the regional Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) Competition held at LCCC in Schnecksville, on Tuesday, December 14, 2022. STC operates a local DECA Chapter, dedicated to preparing emerging leaders and...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 2nd, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Barbara Lebo, 70, of Tremont, passed away Saturday in Pine Grove. Born in Pottsville on December 13, 1952, she was a daughter of the late John and Dolores (nee Frankenstein) Crowe. She was a 1970 graduate of Pottsville High School. She was a certified Nurse’s Aide, working at the former Rest Haven Home and Hospital before becoming a private duty aide.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Long-abandoned home at Bower and Oak collapses, hits car

SHENANDOAH – A parked car was damaged when a long-abandoned home on the east end came crashing into the street and onto a parked car. The collapse happened around 2:30pm at 42 South Bower Street. Bower from Centre to Abbatoir Road/Cherry Street has been closed since. The home has...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Family owned BBQ gives back to Veterans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the holidays have passed, the season of giving is still upon us. A local family-owned food truck made it their mission to give back to those who have served our country. Back Porch BBQ partnered with Saint Francis Commons in Scranton to provide veterans with a free New Years […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers

A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Schuylkill County

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Wednesday morning for Schuylkill County. DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in spots. * WHERE...Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. *...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house

ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Scranton hospital welcomes New Years baby

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning. Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications. Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the […]
SCRANTON, PA

