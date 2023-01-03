Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doctors work to get Bills' Damar Hamlin breathing without a ventilator after mid-game cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI -- After suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator as doctors work toward getting him to breathe on his own, his uncle said, while uneasy supporters across the nation await word of his fate. The 24-year-old player still was...
Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce
Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $4 million in donations in hours after his collapse
Damar Hamlin's goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney among Hall of Fame finalists
Three first-time eligible players and a player who has waited 25 years highlight the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a six-time first-team All Pro, cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive end Dwight Freeney are all finalists in their first year of eligibility. Cornerback Albert Lewis, who played his last game in the 1998 season, has waited through the customary five-year period after retirement to go with 20 years of eligibility to be named a finalist for the first time.
ABC7 Los Angeles
College football bowl season's best moments
The time has finally come. The College Football Playoff National Championship game is finally here. But before we crown a No. 1 team, let us pause, grab a bowl from the cabinet, fill that bowl with whatever your favorite snack might be (perhaps even some snack that you learned about over the last three weeks) and dive into that bowl with both hands as we dive into what might very well have been the greatest bowl season that ever bowled.
ABC7 Los Angeles
College football's top 100 players of 2022 : Caleb Williams, Jalen Carter, Jalin Hyatt and more
The 2022 college football season was a beautiful mix of knowns and unknowns. Georgia and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff for the third and fifth times, respectively, and Michigan made it for the second straight year. Known playmakers like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Bijan Robinson looked the part frequently. What we thought we'd get, we got.
