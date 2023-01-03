Read full article on original website
Students Experience Powerful Immersive Holocaust Exhibit
It is Period 5 at Westfield High School and students in an American Studies class are seated on the floor of a replica of a World War II cattle car as the door rolls shut. What begins in the darkness is a powerful immersive educational experience designed to help students better make connections to the history of the Holocaust and to encourage them to work together to fight discrimination and hate.
Westfield Historical Society’s First Wednesday Luncheon
For the Westfield Historical Society’s First Wednesday Luncheon series in January, guests are welcome to the luncheon at Echo Lake Country Club on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 beginning with check-in at 11:45 a.m. Author and Horticulture expert, Lesley Parness, will speak on “We Grew it Here: 100 Years of Horticulture in New Jersey.”
Madison Welcomes New Business “A Dancer’s Den”
Mayor Robert H. Conley welcomed Raquel Banbury, owner of A Dancer’s Den, to Madison at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 27. Also in attendance were Robbin Salmeri, President of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, and Sue Whitehorn, Downtown Development Commission Chair. A Dancer’s Den, located at 2 Green...
CASA SHaW Announces New Board of Trustee Members
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW) has announced the appointment of five new Board of Trustee members. The Board of Trustees oversees the general operations of CASA SHaW, a 501c3, the annual budget and staff. Each board member serves a 2-year interval for up to 6 years.
Thursday Morning Club works with Madison Eagle Christmas Fund
Members of the Thursday Morning Club (TMC) continued their tradition of working with the Madison Eagle Christmas Fund (MECF) by shopping for the wish list items of Pine Acres Nursing Home residents. The nursing home director provided a list of residents’ specific requests, and financial support for the purchases was provided by donations made directly to the MECF from Madison residents, businesses, and organizations.
January Programs at the Warrenbrook Senior Center
Warrenbrook Senior Center, located at 500 Warrenville Road in Warren, NJ, is one of the six county operated Senior Centers. Somerset County residents who are 60 years and older are welcome to participate in any of the programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center. They also provide a choice of 4 different meal choices during lunch that seniors can take advantage of during the weekdays. All the programs are free for the registered members. Please (908) 753-9440 for more information on how to become member of the Warrenbrook Senior Community.
‘Minding Your Mind’ at Governor Livingston High School
As the Student Assistance Counselor at Governor Livingston High School and Columbia Middle School, Ms. Madison Rowohlt is charged with providing mental health resources to students. “One of the things I do in my role as a student assistance counselor is act as a resource to students and educate them...
1st Grade World Dance Residency at Gillette School
The 1st grade students at Gillette school enjoyed a 2 week World Dance Residency led by Joanna Pang Atkins, a teaching artist from Morris Arts, funded by the Long Hill Twp. PTO. The classes rotated daily with each learning a specific cultural dance. The residency culminated on December 10 with a parent performance featuring the students dressed in traditional costumes provided by Ms. Atkins.
Thursday Morning Club holds annual Holiday Tea
The Thursday Morning Club (TMC) recently held their annual Holiday Tea at the Madison Community House and were honored to have Shirley Holly, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, join the holiday celebration. Past Presidents and members of 40 years and more were honored. The Pre-School Director, Patricia Driscoll, and Before and After School Child Care program Director, Dorothy O’Connor, and their staffs were recognized for their dedicated efforts to provide excellent programs and care. While enjoying a traditional tea, including scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, the members were entertained by a bassoon holiday concert.
7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training
Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Quarterly Principal’s Club Celebration at Grover Cleveland
The Cleveland Super Stars came out on the evening of November 14 to celebrate and be recognized during the quarterly Principal’s Club. The star-studded event recognized students in grades Pre-k through Sixth grade based on their teacher’s recommendations. This distinction is based on several categories. Those categories are Academic Achievement/Enhancement, Classroom Assistance, Behavioral Improvement, Acts of Kindness, and Bullying Prevention.
Winter “Minicourses” Return In-Person to the Library
Registration opens Wednesday, January 4, for two in-person “minicourse” offerings through the Madison Public Library. The courses, which will cover topics relating to women artists in Europe and opera in the Romantic era, are sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Madison Public Library. One minicourse, titled “Women...
Clark Kiwanis Decorates Tree at Town Hall
On Saturday, November 26, members of the Kiwanis Club of Clark decorated a donated tree with Kiwanis logos of their clubs for youth in town at the Municipal Building/Clark Town Hall. Kiwanis, the parent organization, sponsors the Arthur L. Johnson High School Key Club, the Kumpf Builders Club, and the K-Kids Clubs at Valley Road and Hehnly Schools. Past president Ron Pask printed and laminated the paper ornaments.
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Nitschke House
Nearly 200 children and adults of all ages attended a December 4, 2022, Holiday Celebration and “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at the Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center, which offered opportunities to take photos with Santa (from Victorian times), tour the c. 1880 home authentically decorated for the holidays, visit the site’s multicultural Christkindlmarkt and enjoy favorite holiday tunes sung by the Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers. The festive event was presented by the Kenilworth Historical Society, and the carolers’ performance was generously sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association’s F.A.S.T. Committee.
Crowds Flock to the Seventh Annual Winter Walk
The joy of the holiday season was on full display on Saturday, December 3, when thousands of people from Berkeley Heights and surrounding towns gathered downtown for the seventh annual Winter Walk. The rain magically gave way to mild temperatures just in time for this treasured holiday tradition. Children of...
City of Summit Achieves Sustainable Jersey Certification
The City of Summit has been awarded silver level certification from Sustainable Jersey for 2022. The process was led by the Summit Environmental Commission and is the culmination of a year-long effort to document programs and policies in Summit that aim to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate local economies, and increase resiliency and progress toward an equitable society.
Portrait Show and Cabinet Display at the Library
The Friends of the Library are excited to announce a group portrait show for the months of December and January. This mixed media show features artists Liliana Drake, Parvathi Kumar, Ann Vollum, Kathy Visco Rodgers, Harry Douglas, Liz Moser, Denise Moser, and Joel Francisco. The new installation will exhibit a...
Union Elks Lodge #1583 makes donation to Community Food Bank Of NJ
The Union Elks Lodge #1583 presented a donation to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The check, in the amount of $2,500 from proceeds from the Gratitude Grant, will be used for the purchase of both perishable and non-perishable food items to be distributed to food kitchens and families in need. The Union Elks Lodge #1583 is located at 281 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ. For more information, call 908-686-1583.
