ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Healey discusses future of the state, representation from western Massachusetts

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VyTL_0k1Qw4YK00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tour of the state starting in Springfield, Governor-elect Maura Healey listed her plans to move Massachusetts forward.

Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Springfield for the first time since elected

One of the big debates; the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. It was closed for a period of time last year over cancer causing mold concerns. Now one of the questions is will it be repaired or replaced?

“We know how important this is to the people of greater Springfield and we will work to make sure that we have a safe and a healthy courthouse,” said Healey.

But how will western Massachusetts be accounted for?

Searching the governor-elect’s transition team list, 22News was able to identify about 10 people based in the region out of dozens. And not a single cabinet seat is going to someone west of the Quabbin.

When questioned about her plans to announce anyone in the cabinet from western Massachusetts, Healey replied:

I’m delighted that the climate chief, for those of you we care a lot about climate, and the person whose heading that is from Barre, Massachusetts. So I know it straddles central and western but I can tell you, you will have a cabinet and an administration that represents the diversity of this great state in all forms including geography.

Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey

Healey’s inauguration will be held at TD Garden Thursday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 15

Christina Hall
2d ago

Alots of people move out of Massachusetts because they’re not safe there and price is expensive too high!

Reply
8
Bluegene
2d ago

20% Pay Raise. What’s to discuss. Another gold digger

Reply
8
Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Healey adds Hao, Snyder to developing Cabinet

One day before she is to be sworn into office, Gov.-elect Maura Healey continued to flesh out her Cabinet by naming her secretaries of economic development and of technology services and security, but major administration roles remain unfilled by Healey, who has also not appointed a communications team.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Would you want to be composted after you die? Mass. lawmakers want to make it an option.

What will happen to your body when you die? In Massachusetts, you have three options: to be buried, to be burned, or to donate your body to science. But Representative Natalie Higgins, a Democrat representing Worcester’s fourth district, has another idea. She wants to have her body turned into soil and placed outside her late great grandparents’ house — a choice she says is better for the Earth and in which she finds comfort.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

National Trivia Day: Massachusetts ranks as second state with most interest

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, January 4th is National Trivia Day! People in Massachusetts love interesting facts according to Google Trends. Robert L. Birch (a logophile) was a librarian who is known for creating National Trivia Day in 1980. A logophile is a lover of words. BetMassachusetts.com researched each of the U.S. states for “trivia,” “trivia night,” […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

5 things we learned from Charlie Baker’s exit interview

Baker discussed whether running for public office again could be in the cards. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker left office Wednesday evening, completing his eight years as the state’s top executive official. But before he left, Baker let 7News into his Swampscott home for an interview with him and his...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker to hand over keys, take 'lone walk' on last day in office

BOSTON -- On his last full day in office, one of Governor Charlie Baker's first public appearances was a stop inside the House Chamber of the State House with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.Wednesday was the swearing-in ceremony of the 193rd General Court. The day was all about tradition and transition to the new administration.Baker, who led the Commonwealth for the last eight years, will meet with Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll to pass off the key to the corner office. "We are deeply grateful for the gifts you've given us over the past eight years and I want...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy