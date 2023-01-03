Healey discusses future of the state, representation from western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tour of the state starting in Springfield, Governor-elect Maura Healey listed her plans to move Massachusetts forward.

One of the big debates; the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. It was closed for a period of time last year over cancer causing mold concerns. Now one of the questions is will it be repaired or replaced?

“We know how important this is to the people of greater Springfield and we will work to make sure that we have a safe and a healthy courthouse,” said Healey.

But how will western Massachusetts be accounted for?

Searching the governor-elect’s transition team list, 22News was able to identify about 10 people based in the region out of dozens. And not a single cabinet seat is going to someone west of the Quabbin.

When questioned about her plans to announce anyone in the cabinet from western Massachusetts, Healey replied:

I’m delighted that the climate chief, for those of you we care a lot about climate, and the person whose heading that is from Barre, Massachusetts. So I know it straddles central and western but I can tell you, you will have a cabinet and an administration that represents the diversity of this great state in all forms including geography. Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey

Healey’s inauguration will be held at TD Garden Thursday at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.