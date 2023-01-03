ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

foxkansas.com

Police union fires back after Wichita mayor's comments

An update on the story involving two off-duty Wichita police officers caught on camera intervening with two teenagers at a west Wichita skating rink. The fraternal order of police is firing back at the city's mayor for blasting the actions of the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police calls what...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Robert Stephan, former longtime Kansas attorney general, dies at 89

Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, a Wichita native of Lebanese descent who held office for 16 years and championed victims’ rights but also dealt with legal troubles of his own, has died. He was 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother Don Stephan said Tuesday morning. Stephan, a Republican,...
KANSAS STATE
theactiveage.com

Save Century II founder expands watchdog role

The city of Wichita has a new auditor. Celeste Racette isn’t actually on the city payroll, but the self-appointed watchdog is adept at getting things done — and undone. Take the hidden 8 percent “ballpark development fee” imposed by owners of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team on popcorn, T-shirts and other purchases at city-owned Riverfront Stadium last year.
KAKE TV

Park City moving forward with creating downtown development

Park City looks almost entirely different from when Gary Miller and his wife moved back to it in the early 2000s. “It has changed considerably," Miller said. "For the better. We have a new city hall and a new library and the streets have improved, I would say that Park City is expanding and doing very well.”
PARK CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month

Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Cell tower case continues

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals

I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
WICHITA, KS

