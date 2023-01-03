Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KAKE TV
Dalton Glasscock announces run for Wichita's District Four City Council seat
Monday, former Sedgwick County Republican chairman Dalton Glasscock announced he will run for the District Four Wichita City Council seat. The seat will be vacated by incumbent Jeff Blubaugh, who has reached his termed limit on the council. Glasscock says he plans on spending the next year of the campaign...
Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse closes out term in office
Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse is closing out her term in office.
Changes ahead at the Sedgwick County Commission
Wednesday was the last meeting for 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse. Ryan Baty will be sworn in Sunday as the new commissioner in the district. He defeated Cruse in November’s general election.
foxkansas.com
Police union fires back after Wichita mayor's comments
An update on the story involving two off-duty Wichita police officers caught on camera intervening with two teenagers at a west Wichita skating rink. The fraternal order of police is firing back at the city's mayor for blasting the actions of the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police calls what...
Wichita Eagle
Robert Stephan, former longtime Kansas attorney general, dies at 89
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, a Wichita native of Lebanese descent who held office for 16 years and championed victims’ rights but also dealt with legal troubles of his own, has died. He was 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother Don Stephan said Tuesday morning. Stephan, a Republican,...
Mother of 15-year-old involved in NYE altercation with Wichita police addresses city
Mayor Brandon Whipple held an impromptu public forum during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the altercation that took place at Roller City on New Year’s Eve.
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
KAKE TV
West Wichita residents speak out at DAB meeting against developer request to build multi-family homes across the street
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nita Hansen has lived in a neighborhood near Central and 135th for 18 years, and is now facing a concern she never thought she would have. "We are looking at our concerns over some rezoning applications that are pending at 135th and Central," she said. Hansen...
theactiveage.com
Save Century II founder expands watchdog role
The city of Wichita has a new auditor. Celeste Racette isn’t actually on the city payroll, but the self-appointed watchdog is adept at getting things done — and undone. Take the hidden 8 percent “ballpark development fee” imposed by owners of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team on popcorn, T-shirts and other purchases at city-owned Riverfront Stadium last year.
KAKE TV
Park City moving forward with creating downtown development
Park City looks almost entirely different from when Gary Miller and his wife moved back to it in the early 2000s. “It has changed considerably," Miller said. "For the better. We have a new city hall and a new library and the streets have improved, I would say that Park City is expanding and doing very well.”
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Wichita police rage shown in roller-rink brawl video demands full explanation | Opinion
Boxing coach says officer “threw haymakers to damage that child” in New Year’s Eve altercation with teen.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Leaders call for action after Wichita Police officer, teen altercation
A 15-year-old girl was asked to leave and she attempted to strike one of the officers. Moments later, a 16-year-old boy struck another officer in the back of the head, leading to the altercation.
Cell tower case continues
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals
I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
