Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner out of surgery, condition revealed after snowplow accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been transferred to the intensive care unit following surgeries required after his traumatic “weather-related” accident at his home in Nevada on New Year’s day. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” his rep said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.” The 51-year-old two-time Oscar nominee ran over his own leg with a snowplow and was losing a “serious” amount of blood after the freak accident. “Jeremy’s family would like to...
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Actor Jeremy Renner Was Injured In A Snowplow Accident & He's In 'Critical' Condition
American actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after undergoing surgery on Monday following a snowplowing accident over the weekend. Renner, who is well-known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise, was at his home in Reno, Nevada when the accident happened on Sunday.
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital after being run over by his own snowplow
Actor Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snowplow as he was moving snow near his home near Reno, Nevada. Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Disney's Marvel superhero franchise, was struck Sunday morning, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday. The incident happened while Renner was trying clear his own car, driven by a family member, from the snow.
