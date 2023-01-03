Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14th
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close
Washington Crossing Sites Restored
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in Philadelphia
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
phennd.org
National Community Schools & Family Engagement Conference – Jun 7-9
The Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL) invites you to attend the 2023 National Community Schools and Family Engagement Conference, Spreading Love & Supporting All Children, in Philadelphia, PA on June 7-9, 2023! The conference will engage over 3,000 participants in an abundance of learning and networking opportunities designed to increase their knowledge of family engagement and community schools.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
phennd.org
Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund – Feb 3
The City of Philadelphia has announced the launch of the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund, a citywide grant program that will award grants to trusted community-based organizations working with communities impacted by the overdose crisis. The Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund will reinvest opioid settlement funds into prevention...
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
fox29.com
Police: Argument sparked shooting outside restaurant near University of Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an argument turned violent after a shooting erupted just a couple blocks from the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night. Campus police responded to the shooting outside Bonchon Restaurant on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m. A 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot...
Philly gun violence reaches record levels for third year in a row
According to Philly’s Office of the Controller, there were 514 homicides in 2022 – an 8% decrease from 2021 – and more than 2,000 people were shot.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Masks temporarily return in Philadelphia and Camden school districts
The districts say the measure is to protect the community and mitigate the spread of several respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
phennd.org
Clinical Responsibility in Racial Equity and Cultural Inclusivity – Feb 3
This 5-day series addresses the challenges in cross-race and same-race clinical practice in the age of antiracism. Cultural humility, anti-oppressive practice, and social justice are values central to the profession of social work. In order to enhance human well-being, we must first understand and dismantle personal biases (unconscious and conscious) and systemic injustices within our practice. The series will provide clinical study of the impact of racism and White supremacy on clinical work. A focus will be to illustrate the connections between healing racial trauma and somatic awareness work in an effort to demonstrate how embodiment practice and presence supports clinical healing around racialized trauma.
billypenn.com
Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline, many from the city’s most impacted neighborhoods
Philadelphia’s new violence prevention hotline has received several hundred calls since its spring launch, and people living in zip codes disproportionately affected by gun violence were among the most likely to seek resources, according to city officials. From its late March debut through late December, the violence prevention hotline...
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
fox29.com
Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night. Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m. He was bleeding heavily from the...
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
