ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coolcleveland.com

Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
PENINSULA, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

From the Archives – Mentor Log (September 11, 1975)

Please enjoy this archived article from the old Mentor High School Log, one of the earlier incarnations of the Mentor High School student newspaper. Special thanks to Mr. Sanelli for finding these in an old bureau taken from the old Mentor High School Library during its renovation into the Hub. Also thanks to Mrs. Ford and the GenYes team for scanning and sharing the original article.
MENTOR, OH
case.edu

CWRU community mourns faculty member Christine Cano

Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Dining Guide: Chagrin Falls' 22 Best Restaurants

From Italian and sushi to cocktail lounges and popcorn, this postcard worthy town has it all. By Allison Jack. Why we love it: Open in 2020, this bright, modern American restaurant sports an idyllic view of the babbling Chagrin Falls waterfall and focuses on simply grilled fresh fish and quality steak with locally sourced ingredients. Try this: All the Cleveland Instagrammers rave about the Heavenly Biscuits appetizer ($8), baked from scratch and topped with honey butter. 17 River St., 440-893-0797, 17rivergrille.com.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
medinacountylife.com

Bike Trails and Fun Events Keep Medina County Cyclists Rolling

Did you know that around 51.4 million people own a bike in the USA as of 2021? Lynne Nawalaniec, sales associate for Century Cycles Medina, has been working at Century since 2011. She, along with store manager Bob Soroky and others at the store, are “real passionate about cycling,” Lynne shared. “We all ride bikes here.”
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy