Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
Mayor Kenney unveils plans for annual MLK Day of Service
As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, here in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the announcement for the 28th Annual Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service.
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phennd.org
Construction Volunteer Leader, Habitat for Humanity – Jan 30
At Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia (“HFHP”), we are builders who work alongside, not for, others. We are driven by accountability and defined by our stick-to-itiveness. The BUILD Department directly improves the living conditions of low-income families by creating safe, healthy, affordable dwellings through the construction of new multi- and single-unit new housing, rehab projects, and owner-occupied home repair work. The Construction Volunteer Leader performs hands-on construction work while managing volunteer processes and personnel in a way that efficiently utilizes Habitat’s unique set of resources and partnership model to create safe, healthy, and affordable homes. Volunteer facilitation, training, and leadership skills are essential. The ideal candidate will have strong hands-on construction competencies and possess excellent planning, leadership, and motivational skills.
phennd.org
Program Officer, Lending, LISC
With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Over the last 40 years, LISC and its affiliates have invested approximately $24 billion in businesses, affordable housing, health, educational mobility, community and...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
hallmonitor.org
Will Philadelphia Follow Other Cities and Help Those with Medical Debt?
Medical debt is pervasive. Over 100 million Americans owe for necessary medical treatments. Sometimes the debt is created because the patient cannot afford to make all of the co-pays. Sometimes it’s created because a doctor or lab refused to accept what the insurance company was willing to pay, and sometimes it’s caused by a lack of health insurance.
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
phennd.org
National Community Schools & Family Engagement Conference – Jun 7-9
The Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL) invites you to attend the 2023 National Community Schools and Family Engagement Conference, Spreading Love & Supporting All Children, in Philadelphia, PA on June 7-9, 2023! The conference will engage over 3,000 participants in an abundance of learning and networking opportunities designed to increase their knowledge of family engagement and community schools.
phennd.org
The 2023 Good Citizen Calendar
If, like us, your New Year’s Resolution is to be a more civically engaged citizen, then you’ve come to the right place. Here is your official Good Citizen Calendar for 2023. Consider giving of yourself this year, starting with signing on to help kids through any number of...
philasun.com
Happy New Year from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks
The Philadelphia Branch NAACP wishes our members and supporters a Happy, Blessed, Healthy and Prosperous New Year!. As we reflect on the past year and all of the accomplishments our branch has made, from increasing our membership, adding more volunteers to man the branch office answering the needs of our members and the community. Standing with our District Attorney, police department, clergy and community organizations, against the increase in mass shootings and deaths from gun violence and crime plaguing our streets and schools. ensuring those incarcerated were able to vote and having a command center at the branch on election day for the first time, to name a few. The Philadelphia Branch NAACP is looking forward to continuing our dedication and service in 2023!
News-Medical.net
ASPIRE Program at HUP marks an important investment in the future of nursing
Penn Medicine has partnered with the Howley Foundation and La Salle University to launch the ASPIRE Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), marking an important investment in the future of nursing. The high school and college program will support local high school students in Philadelphia with a goal of increasing diversity in health care and offering opportunities for economic mobility. The program is supported by a commitment from the Howley Foundation of up to $7.5 million.
phennd.org
Join the Culture Shifters Collective (High School Students Combating Gun Violence)
The Culture Shifters Collective is a group of young residents dedicated to combatting gun violence and seeing Philadelphia be better for all of us. In order to join the Collective, you must be currently attending high school in the School District of Philadelphia. The goal is to strategize, organize, and...
Art project honors victims of Philadelphia gun violence, heals grieving families
The subjects of the Souls Shot Portrait Project are not just victims. They were sons, daughters, mothers, everyday people with grief-stricken families and friends who are left behind to mourn their loss, however long that may take.
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
Mercury
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
Shermill Whiting utilizes real estate portfolio to build home care agency
North Philadelphia native Shermill Whiting demonstrates that where you are, is not who you are. The home care business owner became a father at the age of 16, but despite being a teenage dad in a tough North Philly neighborhood, he went on to attend Lincoln University, an HBCU institution.
Chestnut Hill Hospital ‘reopens’ with new Temple Health leadership and ownership
This week, Chestnut Hill Hospital officially joined the Temple University Health System as its newest location serving Northwest Philadelphia. The community hospital gained new management Jan. 1 under a partnership of health organizations, led by Temple. The transfer of leadership comes after Tower Health sold the 148-bed facility to Temple,...
phennd.org
Controller, Phila. Youth Network
The Finance Department (FD) is responsible for the financial operations of Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) in support of the organization’s core functions. In doing so, among other responsibilities, the FD manages the organization’s accounting functions, budgeting, cash and investments, capital assets, accounts receivable and payable, payroll and benefits, leases, insurance, audits, financial statement processing, and compliance with government reporting requirements. The Finance Department also administers the organization’s contracting process for its consultant and provider agreements, contracts, and subcontracts (contracts).
