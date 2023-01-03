ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Construction Volunteer Leader, Habitat for Humanity – Jan 30

At Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia (“HFHP”), we are builders who work alongside, not for, others. We are driven by accountability and defined by our stick-to-itiveness. The BUILD Department directly improves the living conditions of low-income families by creating safe, healthy, affordable dwellings through the construction of new multi- and single-unit new housing, rehab projects, and owner-occupied home repair work. The Construction Volunteer Leader performs hands-on construction work while managing volunteer processes and personnel in a way that efficiently utilizes Habitat’s unique set of resources and partnership model to create safe, healthy, and affordable homes. Volunteer facilitation, training, and leadership skills are essential. The ideal candidate will have strong hands-on construction competencies and possess excellent planning, leadership, and motivational skills.
Program Officer, Lending, LISC

With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Over the last 40 years, LISC and its affiliates have invested approximately $24 billion in businesses, affordable housing, health, educational mobility, community and...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Will Philadelphia Follow Other Cities and Help Those with Medical Debt?

Medical debt is pervasive. Over 100 million Americans owe for necessary medical treatments. Sometimes the debt is created because the patient cannot afford to make all of the co-pays. Sometimes it’s created because a doctor or lab refused to accept what the insurance company was willing to pay, and sometimes it’s caused by a lack of health insurance.
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
National Community Schools & Family Engagement Conference – Jun 7-9

The Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL) invites you to attend the 2023 National Community Schools and Family Engagement Conference, Spreading Love & Supporting All Children, in Philadelphia, PA on June 7-9, 2023! The conference will engage over 3,000 participants in an abundance of learning and networking opportunities designed to increase their knowledge of family engagement and community schools.
The 2023 Good Citizen Calendar

If, like us, your New Year’s Resolution is to be a more civically engaged citizen, then you’ve come to the right place. Here is your official Good Citizen Calendar for 2023. Consider giving of yourself this year, starting with signing on to help kids through any number of...
Happy New Year from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP wishes our members and supporters a Happy, Blessed, Healthy and Prosperous New Year!. As we reflect on the past year and all of the accomplishments our branch has made, from increasing our membership, adding more volunteers to man the branch office answering the needs of our members and the community. Standing with our District Attorney, police department, clergy and community organizations, against the increase in mass shootings and deaths from gun violence and crime plaguing our streets and schools. ensuring those incarcerated were able to vote and having a command center at the branch on election day for the first time, to name a few. The Philadelphia Branch NAACP is looking forward to continuing our dedication and service in 2023!
ASPIRE Program at HUP marks an important investment in the future of nursing

Penn Medicine has partnered with the Howley Foundation and La Salle University to launch the ASPIRE Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), marking an important investment in the future of nursing. The high school and college program will support local high school students in Philadelphia with a goal of increasing diversity in health care and offering opportunities for economic mobility. The program is supported by a commitment from the Howley Foundation of up to $7.5 million.
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
Controller, Phila. Youth Network

The Finance Department (FD) is responsible for the financial operations of Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) in support of the organization’s core functions. In doing so, among other responsibilities, the FD manages the organization’s accounting functions, budgeting, cash and investments, capital assets, accounts receivable and payable, payroll and benefits, leases, insurance, audits, financial statement processing, and compliance with government reporting requirements. The Finance Department also administers the organization’s contracting process for its consultant and provider agreements, contracts, and subcontracts (contracts).
