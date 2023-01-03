ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

phennd.org

PA Statewide STEM Ecosystem Requests Your Feedback for Policy Memos – Jan 3

Pennsylvania Statewide STEM Ecosystem (PSSE) is creating a series of policy memos for the Shapiro-Davis administration over the next two years on different aspects of STEM education. The first policy memo asks the administration to fully implement and assess the new PA STEELS standards with fidelity. The topic was chosen based on surveys and conversation with PSSE membership in fall of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

Shared housing program expands to match seniors and homesharers

Pennsylvania’s Shared Housing And Resource Exchange (SHARE) program matches people who want to share housing for various reasons. Participants must be 18 or older and one of them must be 60 or older. Margo Muchinsky, an Aging Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, says every match is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

New historical subjects will be marked in the region

An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers

The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA garners nearly $20 billion in fiscal year-to-date revenues

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start. According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors

Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania city ranks top 5 for jobs, study shows

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With 2022 behind us, many have made a new year’s resolution to find a new job and one Pennsylvania city ranks in the top five to do that in America. A new study from Wallethub shows the best places for jobs and Pennsylvania has two of the top 182. Pittsburgh comes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Game Commission asking the public to report turkey flocks

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. Visitors to that webpage will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024

On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Athan Koutsiouroumbas: How Kim Ward helped Pa. GOP hold Senate

This past midterm, Pennsylvania state Senate Republicans managed to meet electoral expectations while the remainder of the commonwealth’s GOP suffered stunning losses — many of them unanticipated. Why?. The story begins 99 weeks before Election Day, when state Senate Republicans elected Kim Ward as the legislative chamber’s majority...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Staying warm in PA with winter heating assistance

Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will cost more for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services. Patrick Cicero, consumer advocate for the State of Pennsylvania, said no matter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

