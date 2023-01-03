Read full article on original website
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
phennd.org
PA Statewide STEM Ecosystem Requests Your Feedback for Policy Memos – Jan 3
Pennsylvania Statewide STEM Ecosystem (PSSE) is creating a series of policy memos for the Shapiro-Davis administration over the next two years on different aspects of STEM education. The first policy memo asks the administration to fully implement and assess the new PA STEELS standards with fidelity. The topic was chosen based on surveys and conversation with PSSE membership in fall of 2022.
wvia.org
Shared housing program expands to match seniors and homesharers
Pennsylvania’s Shared Housing And Resource Exchange (SHARE) program matches people who want to share housing for various reasons. Participants must be 18 or older and one of them must be 60 or older. Margo Muchinsky, an Aging Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, says every match is...
wvia.org
New historical subjects will be marked in the region
An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
butlerradio.com
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
PA garners nearly $20 billion in fiscal year-to-date revenues
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start. According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections […]
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors
Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
Pennsylvania city ranks top 5 for jobs, study shows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With 2022 behind us, many have made a new year’s resolution to find a new job and one Pennsylvania city ranks in the top five to do that in America. A new study from Wallethub shows the best places for jobs and Pennsylvania has two of the top 182. Pittsburgh comes […]
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee
December tax revenues totaled $4B, 8.6 percent ahead of estimates, officials said. The post Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the...
Game Commission asking the public to report turkey flocks
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. Visitors to that webpage will be […]
lvpnews.com
Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024
On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Athan Koutsiouroumbas: How Kim Ward helped Pa. GOP hold Senate
This past midterm, Pennsylvania state Senate Republicans managed to meet electoral expectations while the remainder of the commonwealth’s GOP suffered stunning losses — many of them unanticipated. Why?. The story begins 99 weeks before Election Day, when state Senate Republicans elected Kim Ward as the legislative chamber’s majority...
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Urges Pennsylvanians to Sign Up for Affordable Connectivity Program
State officials are encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. As WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports, of the two million households eligible for the program, less than a quarter of them are currently enrolled. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/2/23)
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
Staying warm in PA with winter heating assistance
Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will cost more for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services. Patrick Cicero, consumer advocate for the State of Pennsylvania, said no matter...
