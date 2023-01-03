Read full article on original website
Respect for Muslim students 'should have superseded academic freedom' in class controversy: College president
A liberal arts college president in Minnesota issued an apology for offending Muslim students after they were shown depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
Senate President Spilka: Calls To Make ‘Community College Free For All Students’
In full transparency, the following are the prepared remarks of Senate President Karen E. Spilka delivered this morning January 4, 2023. BOSTON – Good morning, and welcome. First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you, my Senate colleagues, for placing your faith and trust in me – for the fourth time – to serve as your Senate President. I am humbled to be standing here before you as Senate President – and so proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. Thank you also to Senator Brownsberger and Senator Comerford, for those kind words – and for all your great work in this chamber. I’d also like to thank our Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, for offering this body’s unanimous, bipartisan support – and for your partnership. I’d like to extend a welcome to our dignitaries who joined us today…
Historically Black Colleges and Universities buck trend of falling enrollment | Opinion
Misha Maynard is CEO of Apex Solutions, a healthcare consulting group, that has provided rapid COVID test services to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since the spring of 2020, nationwide, U.S. colleges and universities have lost nearly 1.3 million students. And although the pandemic has created COVID-related positive enrollment trends amounting for an increase of 4.2% in higher education enrollment during the spring of 2022 compared to the spring of 2021, freshman enrollment still lags pre-pandemic numbers.
