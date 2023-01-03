ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambulance takes Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin off field after frightening injury requiring CPR

By Andrew Buller-Russ
UPDATE (9:41 PM ET, Jan. 2, 2023): The ambulance carrying Damar Hamlin has arrived at a local Cincinnati hospital. Hamlin has since been intubated and is currently in critical condition . This is a developing story that will continue to be updated. Everything below includes the details of this delicate situation.

UPDATE (10:08 PM ET, Jan. 2, 2023): The NFL released a statement indicating that Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals has been suspended.

Less than nine minutes into the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night matchup, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the field after making a tackle.

It was an extremely frightening scene, as Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up, collapsed, and remained on the ground for more than 10 minutes. As Lisa Salters of ESPN reported, medical attendants were even giving Hamlin CPR on the field for at least two minutes before an ambulance arrived on the playing surface.

The game was suspended.

Players from both sides rooting for Damar Hamlin

Spectators witnessed a large collection of players from both teams gather together to show their support for Hamlin on the field following the scary scene at Paycor Stadium.

https://twitter.com/ABsneurosurgeon/status/1610093690210643975

Hamlin was eventually placed on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance, and will receive further medical treatment at another location.

Hamlin, 24, in his second season after becoming a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has played in all 16 games, starting 14 for the Bills this year. He has racked up 91 tackles, a forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks on the season.

