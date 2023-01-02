ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Top WGNO stories of 2022- from Mayoral scandals to violent crime- see if you agree with our list

By Susan Roesgen, Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SRug_0k1QlDfD00

New Orleans (WGNO)- Goodbye– and in many ways, good riddance– to a challenging year.

As the last year recedes, looking in the rear view mirror reveals much to regret, and little to celebrate.

See if you agree with our list of the top local stories of 2022.

May we have a better 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime

A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
CLAIBORNE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023

With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof

While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Mayor Cantrell on crime: DA's office 'can do better'

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has started 2023 ominously with a wave of violent shootings and killings that have been reported since January 1, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the district attorney’s office is one place that needs to do better. “When I look...
Ars Technica

Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy