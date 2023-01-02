ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 137: Should Giants Start or Sit Key Starters in Philly Sunday?

To play or to not play? That is the question. The result of Sunday’s game means absolutely nothing on paper for the Giants. They are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC and are set to play whoever ends up being the No. 3 seed. Winning against the Eagles in Philadelphia could knock them out of winning the NFC East and demote them to the first wild-card spot. It could help their confidence heading into the playoffs. But at what risk? Do you risk one of your key players getting hurt and missing a playoff game? On a new episode...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy