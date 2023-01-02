ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

JoAnne L. Hoagland, 74, Belmont

JoAnne L. HOAGLAND, 74, of Belmont, NY, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born August 29, 1948, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Ernest J. and Marion Norton Cole of Angelica. On April 4, 1982, in Belmont, she married John W. Hoagland, who predeceased her on February 20, 2021.
BELMONT, NY
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Losing the stories told by beech trees

I write about nature in Allegany County and spend many a weekend here, but my real home is in Niagara County, in a place called Gasport, which is located along the Erie Canal. The Erie Canal towpath (now known as the Canalway Trail) was once the interstate for itinerant workers (hoboes) who traveled from town to town in search of their next farming or handyman gig. While doing so, they frequently stopped at my family’s farm, which butts up to the canal. It was an attractive spot to set up camp because of the fresh water they could drink from a brook that runs through our woods, the same brook from which they ignited gas that bubbles from it for cooking their dinner (there is a reason it’s called GASport).
GASPORT, NY
Genesee Valley Central School honors the Scott Family for 20+ years of service to youth sports

Dawn and Kevin Scott are the power couple helping to keep GV sports successful. From Genesee Valley School, pictured are Kevin, Trent, Dawn, and Dylan Scott. Each month this year we’ll be highlighting an individual or family who has impacted our community in a positive way. For January 2023 we’d like to introduce you to Dawn and Kevin Scott! The Scotts have been instrumental in helping coach, organize, and maintain quality youth sports throughout the GV community.
BELMONT, NY
Allegany County District Attorney Reports

Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony) Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D felony) Proceedings: Michael J. Heverly was arraigned in County Court on 3 felony charges. Heverly is accused of intentionally starting fire to 2 separate buildings on a property in the Town of Allen back in June of this year, destroying one and damaging the other. Motions and further proceedings are scheduled for March 6, 2023.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NY State Senator Borrello sworn in, appointed to five new committees

Borrello will be the ranking member of both Banking and Agriculture committees. Albany – Senator George Borrello was sworn in as the representative of the 57th State Senate District on Wednesday, January 4. The ceremony took place in the Senate Chamber just prior to the official start of the 2023 Legislative Session.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Academic All Stars announce a new season, see full schedule

The “Jeopardy” style contest for student academic standouts who enjoy competition!!. The thrill of competition, the glory of victory, and the burn of losing isn’t just for athletes!! The Academic All Stars from Steuben County, including two Allegany County schools will be meeting for a six-match season starting February 6. A championship event is planned for April 17, here is the full schedule:
Kathy L. Wittie, 66, Andover

Kathy L. Wittie, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (January 4, 2023) at Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center following a lengthy illness. Kathy was born on September 26, 1956 in Sacramento, Calif. to Ramond and Sylvia J. (Hurd) Hunt. She was a 1974 graduate of Saddleback High School in Santa Anna, Calif. On November 21, 1986, at the Andover Rod and Gun Club, she married Karl R. “Knubby” Wittie, who predeceased her on January 2, 2007.
ANDOVER, NY
Wellsville Village Police reports

All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. Wellsville Police arrested Edward A. Bulkeley III, age 31 of Cuba, charging him with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street area. The vehicle was pursued along East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue to the School Street area. Bulkeley was located on Merriam Heights a short time later and taken into custody. Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Bulkeley is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police. Additional charges are pending.
WELLSVILLE, NY
First DAISY Award Winner at Jones Memorial Hospital

WELLSVILLE, NY (January 4, 2023) – Dylan Chamberlain, RN, an ICU nurse at Jones Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. “Dylan is one...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Name of suspect released from with gun incident between Andover and Wellsville that led to multiple charges and jail

An incident with a weapon in Elm Valley between Andover and Wellsville that launched a search for 17 hours has ended with the arrest of an Andover man. The Sun has learned after the incident on Tuesday night where residents were placed in a shelter-in-place, a family member allegedly hid the suspect while police were looking for him. On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken by a family member to St. James Hospital, UR Medicine.
ANDOVER, NY
Help Wanted: CCE seeks Nutritionist

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County is seeking a nutrition educator for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-Ed). The nutritionist will primarily be responsible for delivery of established SNAP public education programming to improve healthy food and lifestyle choices among families and individuals encompassing all age groups. The position is located in Belmont, though requires travel throughout Allegany County to deliver hands-on interactive workshops to help participants improve food and physical activity behaviors, food resource management, food safety, and food security.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
One-vehicle crash: Wellsville intersection is dark, use caution

Route 19/Riverside and Coats Street traffic and street lights are out. Motorists use caution near the Wellsville Country Club. A serious crash into a utility pole has knocked out the traffic light and nearby street lights. The area is dark and motorists should use caution. The accident was witnessed by...
WELLSVILLE, NY

