wellsvillesun.com
JoAnne L. Hoagland, 74, Belmont
JoAnne L. HOAGLAND, 74, of Belmont, NY, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born August 29, 1948, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Ernest J. and Marion Norton Cole of Angelica. On April 4, 1982, in Belmont, she married John W. Hoagland, who predeceased her on February 20, 2021.
wellsvillesun.com
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Losing the stories told by beech trees
I write about nature in Allegany County and spend many a weekend here, but my real home is in Niagara County, in a place called Gasport, which is located along the Erie Canal. The Erie Canal towpath (now known as the Canalway Trail) was once the interstate for itinerant workers (hoboes) who traveled from town to town in search of their next farming or handyman gig. While doing so, they frequently stopped at my family’s farm, which butts up to the canal. It was an attractive spot to set up camp because of the fresh water they could drink from a brook that runs through our woods, the same brook from which they ignited gas that bubbles from it for cooking their dinner (there is a reason it’s called GASport).
wellsvillesun.com
C-R, Fillmore girls’ basketball win; Wellsville swimming and volleyball pick up victories
WELLSVILLE — Through the first three events, it became a dead heat in the water between Alfred-Almond and Wellsville to begin the night on Thursday. With the score all tied up at 23 in the early-going the race towards a strong first half finish was on. Fortunately enough for...
wellsvillesun.com
Genesee Valley Central School honors the Scott Family for 20+ years of service to youth sports
Dawn and Kevin Scott are the power couple helping to keep GV sports successful. From Genesee Valley School, pictured are Kevin, Trent, Dawn, and Dylan Scott. Each month this year we’ll be highlighting an individual or family who has impacted our community in a positive way. For January 2023 we’d like to introduce you to Dawn and Kevin Scott! The Scotts have been instrumental in helping coach, organize, and maintain quality youth sports throughout the GV community.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony) Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D felony) Proceedings: Michael J. Heverly was arraigned in County Court on 3 felony charges. Heverly is accused of intentionally starting fire to 2 separate buildings on a property in the Town of Allen back in June of this year, destroying one and damaging the other. Motions and further proceedings are scheduled for March 6, 2023.
wellsvillesun.com
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
wellsvillesun.com
Whitesville’s Vanessa Hall scores 2,000th career point in victory for A/W over Bolivar-Richburg
ANDOVER — Their most recent battle against Jasper-Troupsburg just a couple of days ago marked the first time in over three weeks that Andover/Whitesville last saw the hardwood. A long wait, but one that was worthwhile. Back on Tuesday, they would start off their return red hot with an...
wellsvillesun.com
Scott paces Wellsville volleyball; Fillmore boys hoops win, county sports roundup
WELLSVILLE — After each team exchanged the first two sets to open the night, the Lions of Wellsville began to settle in for the last two sets on Tuesday, as they held off a pair of late Arkport/Canaseraga pushes to secure a four-set win in their return to action on their home floor, taking the 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 decision.
wellsvillesun.com
NY State Senator Borrello sworn in, appointed to five new committees
Borrello will be the ranking member of both Banking and Agriculture committees. Albany – Senator George Borrello was sworn in as the representative of the 57th State Senate District on Wednesday, January 4. The ceremony took place in the Senate Chamber just prior to the official start of the 2023 Legislative Session.
wellsvillesun.com
Academic All Stars announce a new season, see full schedule
The “Jeopardy” style contest for student academic standouts who enjoy competition!!. The thrill of competition, the glory of victory, and the burn of losing isn’t just for athletes!! The Academic All Stars from Steuben County, including two Allegany County schools will be meeting for a six-match season starting February 6. A championship event is planned for April 17, here is the full schedule:
wellsvillesun.com
Kathy L. Wittie, 66, Andover
Kathy L. Wittie, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (January 4, 2023) at Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center following a lengthy illness. Kathy was born on September 26, 1956 in Sacramento, Calif. to Ramond and Sylvia J. (Hurd) Hunt. She was a 1974 graduate of Saddleback High School in Santa Anna, Calif. On November 21, 1986, at the Andover Rod and Gun Club, she married Karl R. “Knubby” Wittie, who predeceased her on January 2, 2007.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Village Police reports
All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. Wellsville Police arrested Edward A. Bulkeley III, age 31 of Cuba, charging him with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street area. The vehicle was pursued along East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue to the School Street area. Bulkeley was located on Merriam Heights a short time later and taken into custody. Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Bulkeley is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police. Additional charges are pending.
wellsvillesun.com
First DAISY Award Winner at Jones Memorial Hospital
WELLSVILLE, NY (January 4, 2023) – Dylan Chamberlain, RN, an ICU nurse at Jones Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. “Dylan is one...
wellsvillesun.com
Name of suspect released from with gun incident between Andover and Wellsville that led to multiple charges and jail
An incident with a weapon in Elm Valley between Andover and Wellsville that launched a search for 17 hours has ended with the arrest of an Andover man. The Sun has learned after the incident on Tuesday night where residents were placed in a shelter-in-place, a family member allegedly hid the suspect while police were looking for him. On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken by a family member to St. James Hospital, UR Medicine.
wellsvillesun.com
Costello the spark plug needed for the Wellsville basketball engine to run past Bath, 53-45
WELLSVILLE — The spotlight was on downtown Wellsville for the area’s lone battle on a rainy Wednesday night, as they looked to shake off their two-day tenure at the Joe DeCerbo IAABO Tournament in Allegany over the holiday break. With only one game this entire week, the Lions...
wellsvillesun.com
Help Wanted: CCE seeks Nutritionist
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County is seeking a nutrition educator for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-Ed). The nutritionist will primarily be responsible for delivery of established SNAP public education programming to improve healthy food and lifestyle choices among families and individuals encompassing all age groups. The position is located in Belmont, though requires travel throughout Allegany County to deliver hands-on interactive workshops to help participants improve food and physical activity behaviors, food resource management, food safety, and food security.
wellsvillesun.com
Standoff avoided in Bolivar: Police agencies work together to make arrest, man jailed on multiple felonies
A potential standoff that took place Thursday night between a suspect and police in Bolivar was quickly avoided. As the drama unfolded Thursday night between dispatch and police, Bolivar Police Officer Bryce Rumfelt was on the scene and police agencies came together in Bolivar to keep the public safe and make an arrest without incident.
wellsvillesun.com
One-vehicle crash: Wellsville intersection is dark, use caution
Route 19/Riverside and Coats Street traffic and street lights are out. Motorists use caution near the Wellsville Country Club. A serious crash into a utility pole has knocked out the traffic light and nearby street lights. The area is dark and motorists should use caution. The accident was witnessed by...
