Steelers keep playoff hopes alive, edge Ravens

BALTIMORE — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds left Sunday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their AFC playoff hopes alive with a 16-13 win over the host Baltimore Ravens.

Pickett hit passes of 20 yards to Pat Freiermuth and 28 yards to Steven Sims to maneuver Pittsburgh (8-8) into scoring position. Six plays later, Pickett rolled left to get away from pressure and found Harris with a deft throw against tight coverage from Roquan Smith.