The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will likely learn a lot from watching tape of No. 3 TCU’s 51-45 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Bulldogs — who beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl to move on to face TCU in the national championship game on Monday — might learn a bit from watching the Wolverines, too.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO